Why spend 12 lakhs when Mahindra Scorpio is available here for 3.8 lakhs, read full details of the offer

If you want to buy an SUV in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this car along with the offers available on Mahindra Scorpio.

The demand for the SUV segment in the country’s car sector is very high, due to which all the automakers have launched their cars in this segment.

In which today we are talking about a popular car in this segment, Mahindra Scorpio, which along with its company is also counted among the best selling cars of this segment.

If you buy Mahindra Scorpio from the showroom, then for that you will have to spend from Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 17.61 lakh.

If you also like Mahindra Scorpio but have not been able to buy it due to its price, then know here about this offer in which you are going to get this SUV in a very modest budget.

Today’s offer on Mahindra Scorpio has been given by the car sector information website CARDEKHO, in which it is listed in the used car section and the price has been kept at Rs 3.8 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is 2014 and it has run 83,400 km so far, the ownership of this Mahindra Scorpio is third and it is registered at DL 3C RTO office in Delhi.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

If you want to buy this car, then you can buy it after talking to the owner by visiting the website, after knowing about the offers available on Mahindra Scorpio, now know the complete details of the features and specifications of this SUV.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the engine of this SUV, it has been given a 2179 cc engine which generates 120 bhp power and 290 Nm peak torque and this engine is given with 6 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Mahindra Scorpio, it has features like Air Condition, Heater, Adjustable Steering, Rear Wash Wiper, Power Steering, Power Windows, Remote Fuel Lead Opener, Low Fuel Warning Light, Vanity Mirror, Rear AC Vent, Parking Sensor. Huh.

Talking about the safety features, this SUV has been given features like Anti Lock Braking System, Central Locking, Power Door Locks, Child Safety Lock, Anti Theft Alarm, Dual Airbags on Front Seat, Keyless Entry, Immobilize.