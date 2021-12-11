Why spend 12 lakhs when Mahindra Thar is available here for less than 4 lakhs, read full details of the offer

If you also like Mahindra Thar but have not been able to buy it because of its price, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy it at a very low price.

The segment of off-road SUVs in the car sector of the country is small but the number of people who like it is very large and in this segment, SUVs of companies like Mahindra, Tata, Force and Ford are present.

In which today we are talking about Mahindra Thar Off Road SUV and the offers available on it, which is very much liked among the youth in the country.

If you buy Mahindra Thar from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 15.08 lakh but you do not have such a huge amount, then read here the full offer of taking this SUV home for just Rs 3.8 lakh Detail.

Today’s offer on Mahindra Thar has come on the car sector information website CARDEKHO where it has been listed in the used car section of the website and the price has been kept at Rs 3.8 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is 2013 and it has run 52,000 km so far, the ownership of this Mahindra Thar SUV is second and it is registered in HR 26 RTO office, Haryana.

This Mahindra SUV has been listed on the website by the dealer, after contacting whom you can negotiate the price of this SUV.

After knowing the details of the offers available on this Mahindra Thar, now you know the complete details of its features, specifications and mileage.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

This Mahindra Thar is powered by a four-cylinder 2523 cc engine that generates 63 Bhp of power and 182.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a manual transmission.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 18.06 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: While buying a second hand vehicle from any person, complete information should be taken about the original condition of that vehicle, paper of the vehicle, track record of the vehicle.

If you do not take care of these things while buying a second hand vehicle, then you may have to suffer huge financial loss in future.