Why spend 14 lakhs when Mahindra Scorpio with guarantee and warranty will be available for 5 lakhs, read what is on offer

If you also like Mahindra Scorpio, then know here the full offer to buy this SUV in a budget of just 5 lakhs.

Today in the SUV segment of the car sector present in the country, there are vehicles of all the companies in which SUVs of companies like Tata Mahindra are in the highest range.

In which today we are talking about Mahindra Scorpio which is the best selling SUV of its company which is liked in both rural and urban areas of the country.

The starting price of this Mahindra SUV is Rs 12.77 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.61 lakh on the top model. The price of this SUV is the reason why people who like it often do not buy it.

Keeping such people in mind, we are telling here about the offer in which you can get this SUV for just Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 13 lakh.

But before knowing about that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this Scorpio. Mahindra Scorpio is well-liked due to its attractive strong design.

The company has launched five variants of this SUV in the market. The engine given in Scorpio is of 2197 cc which is a 2.2 liter capacity diesel engine.

This engine generates 120 PS of power and 280 Nm of peak torque. The option of 5 speed manual gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of Scorpio, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like cruise control, auto AC, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, ABS and speed alert.

After knowing the features and specifications of this SUV, now you know the complete details of the offer to take it home in the budget of 5 lakhs.

This offer has been given on Mahindra Scorpio by CARS24, a website that sells second hand vehicles, which has listed it on its site and has kept the price at just Rs 5 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of January 2014 and its ownership is first. It is a non-accidental SUV which has covered 72,400 kms so far. Its registration is registered in UP-80 RTO of Uttar Pradesh.

On the purchase of this SUV, the company is also offering six months warranty, seven days money back guarantee and zero down payment loan facility with certain conditions.