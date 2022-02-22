Why spend 70 thousand when Hero Splendor Plus can be found here for 23 to 28 thousand, read offer details

Hero Splendor Plus is a stylish and long mileage bike that you can buy for less than half the price through these offers.

The bikes that are most in demand in the two wheeler sector are mileage bikes which are easily available in low budget. can.

If you buy Hero Splendor from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 65,610 to Rs 70,790, but after reading the details of the offers being mentioned here, you can take the bike home in a budget of just 20 to 30 thousand rupees. Huh.

But before knowing all these offers and their details, you should know the complete details of the engine, power, mileage of this Hero Splendor Plus bike.

Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been installed in both its wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Hero Splendor Plus, now you know the complete details of buying this bike at a very easy price.

The 2012 model of Hero Splendor Plus has been posted for sale on the BIKEDEKHO website for which a price of Rs 23,000 has been fixed.

The 2011 model of Hero Splendor Plus has been posted on the DROOM website for sale priced at Rs 25,000 and the bike is also getting finance facility.

The 2015 model of Hero Splendor Plus bike has been posted on the CARANDBIKE website for which a price of Rs 28,000 has been kept.

After looking at the three options mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy any of the three bikes keeping in mind your budget and choice.

