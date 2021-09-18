Why Tax on Stock Buybacks Is Mistaken for Executive Pay?

But the alleged link between repurchases and disparity remains unproven. (In some periods, the correlation actually runs the other way.) Share buybacks from S&P 500 companies reached a record $806 billion in 2018. They have since fallen but remain at historically high levels. Meanwhile, from 2016 to 2019, a largely coincidental period, inequality as measured by both income and wealth was falling modestly – rising sharply since the financial collapse, according to the Federal Reserve’s Triennial Survey of Consumer Finances. Reversing the trend of inequality.

Inequality, of course, remains high (and was pushed further by the pandemic). The reasons for this are complex. But in general, companies do not raise salaries because they have additional capital; They raise wages to attract more and more talented workers. It is very unclear if there is a relationship between repurchases and wages; What we do know for sure is that before the pandemic, when officials were busy repurchasing shares, relative wages for those at the bottom were finally starting to regain lost ground.

The worst aspect of penalizing share repurchases to withhold executive pay is that it’s a painfully indirect approach. The argument that buybacks sometimes have the effect of increasing executive compensation is true for anything that drives up share prices. This may include investing in a new product, leveraging the balance sheet by borrowing (which has the same effect as retiring equity), cutting expenses, or doing anything else that shareholders decide to reward.

Those against a corporate tax cut may better accomplish their goal by reversing it than by taxing buybacks, which was a predictable and relatively modest result of lower tax rates.

For those who think that executives unfairly and often obscenely exercise their control over corporate assets, attacking the problem directly would be more effective. Increase marginal income tax on ultrahigh earners.

More directly, the Securities and Exchange Commission may require that executive pay plans above the minimum threshold be subject to a binding vote by shareholders who are moving the bill.

Finally, there is an argument that options given to insiders create an untenable conflict of interest and abuse of fiduciary responsibility. Perhaps they should be banned or gains on options should be taxed at punitively high rates.