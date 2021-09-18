Why Tax on Stock Buybacks Is Mistaken for Executive Pay?
The Dealbook newsletter covers the same topic or topic at the end of each week, providing reporting and analysis that provides a better understanding of a key issue in the news. This week, financial journalist Roger Lowenstein Senate Democrats’ plan to tax stock buybacks weighs in. If you don’t get the dailies already, register here.
Corporate share buybacks have been a boogeyman on the left since he was attacked by Senator Bernie Sanders for his presidency in 2016.
Now the reason has been taken up by Senate Democrats, who want to tax corporations on their stock repurchases. The reason stated is that companies should be using their cash to lower their stock prices and increase salaries rather than rewarding their CEOs.
But the truth is that taxing or banning share buybacks will not eliminate corporate greed, or excessive compensation.
Despite proclamations by business leaders about their efforts to help society, much of the social good they do stems from coincidence, as a result of their success. Private businesses may be fundamental to American experimentation, but most are not designed to improve overall living standards or, more specifically, to create jobs.
Take Bill Gates. When he started Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, he had no idea of turning it into one of the biggest employers in the country. He was a bright, ambitious kid who loved computers. Today, the company has about 200,000 people on its payroll. Incidentally, Microsoft just announced a $60 billion stock repurchase program.
Mr. Gates and Microsoft exemplify the paradox made famous by Adam Smith: each one “neither intends to promote the public interest, nor knows how much he is promoting it.” Instead, “he intends only his own gain, and he is in, as in many other cases, led by an invisible hand to promote an end that was not part of his intention.”
Modern corporate decisions, including those that determine capital levels, are similarly made for selfish, or selfish reasons. Subject to well-enforced laws and vigorous regulation, greater success usually results in more jobs and investment. Conversely, during the financial crisis, when corporations were floundering, Main Street was getting worse.
The system of public capital relies on selling stock of corporations, but we don’t is needed that companies sell stock. There is no public duty (except in regulated industries such as banking) to maintain a specific level of capital.
Here’s a way to think about it: If it’s not wrong for a corporation to sell $3 billion in stock, is it wrong for it to sell $4 billion and later buy back $1 billion? It’s the same thing in the end.
Buybacks are a means of reallocating capital from companies in surplus to companies in need of capital, through an intermediary of investors. And too much capital can be just as harmful as too little, leading to mis-allocation and waste of social resources.
Warren Buffett said in 2004, “The best use of cash, if there isn’t another good use for it in business, is to repurchase if the stock is short.”
Still, businesses often make capital allocation mistakes. Determining the right level of capital depends on the prediction of future returns, which is a highly imperfect science.
It’s also true that buybacks are often fueled by a misunderstood obsession with short-term stock prices. But it would be difficult to differentiate between a “bad” buyback and a “good one”.
Proponents of taxing share buybacks say the 2017 corporate tax cut kicked off a wave of stock buybacks. He argues that CEOs used cash for selfish reasons rather than investing in workers.
But the alleged link between repurchases and disparity remains unproven. (In some periods, the correlation actually runs the other way.) Share buybacks from S&P 500 companies reached a record $806 billion in 2018. They have since fallen but remain at historically high levels. Meanwhile, from 2016 to 2019, a largely coincidental period, inequality as measured by both income and wealth was falling modestly – rising sharply since the financial collapse, according to the Federal Reserve’s Triennial Survey of Consumer Finances. Reversing the trend of inequality.
Inequality, of course, remains high (and was pushed further by the pandemic). The reasons for this are complex. But in general, companies do not raise salaries because they have additional capital; They raise wages to attract more and more talented workers. It is very unclear if there is a relationship between repurchases and wages; What we do know for sure is that before the pandemic, when officials were busy repurchasing shares, relative wages for those at the bottom were finally starting to regain lost ground.
The worst aspect of penalizing share repurchases to withhold executive pay is that it’s a painfully indirect approach. The argument that buybacks sometimes have the effect of increasing executive compensation is true for anything that drives up share prices. This may include investing in a new product, leveraging the balance sheet by borrowing (which has the same effect as retiring equity), cutting expenses, or doing anything else that shareholders decide to reward.
Those against a corporate tax cut may better accomplish their goal by reversing it than by taxing buybacks, which was a predictable and relatively modest result of lower tax rates.
For those who think that executives unfairly and often obscenely exercise their control over corporate assets, attacking the problem directly would be more effective. Increase marginal income tax on ultrahigh earners.
More directly, the Securities and Exchange Commission may require that executive pay plans above the minimum threshold be subject to a binding vote by shareholders who are moving the bill.
Finally, there is an argument that options given to insiders create an untenable conflict of interest and abuse of fiduciary responsibility. Perhaps they should be banned or gains on options should be taxed at punitively high rates.
But is the buyback worth being a conscious child of for real or imagined corporate ills? Common sense tells that it is better to leave it alone.
Roger Lowenstein is the author of six books, most recently “America’s Bank: The Epic Struggle to Create the Federal Reserve.” He is also a director of the Sequoia Fund. he writes regularly Here.
what do you think Should the government do stock buybacks? Are there better ways to keep executive pay under control? Tell us: [email protected]
