Why the Bradford Pear Tree Is Plaguing the South
Clemson, SC – In the distance, next to a brick house in a neat subdivision, trees grew on a wooden fence, showing all that Bradford pears had become so charming: they were tall and strong, and in early spring, white flowers that covered their limbs in perfect cotton clouds Changed.
But when David Cowell, a professor of forest health at Clemson University, pulled into his pickup, he saw a monster growing on those trees: a forbidden forest that had devoured a nearby open space, where the same white flowers were blooming uncontrollably. Thorny twigs twisted twigs.
“When this tree starts to grow somewhere, it doesn’t take long for the whole thing to take possession,” said Professor Koyal, an aggressive species expert. “It just erases everything underneath.”
In the early 1960’s, when the suburbs were growing south, clearing the ground for cul-de-sac and two-car garages, Bradford pears were the favorite tree. They were readily available, could grow in almost any soil, and had attractive shapes with mahogany-red leaves that lingered deep in autumn and flowers that appeared in early spring.
Trees grew in popularity during the transition period, as millions of Americans went in search of comfort and order designed to provide suburban surroundings. “A few trees have every desired attribute,” the gardening pages of the New York Times declared in 1964, “but the Bradford ornamental pears come very close to the ideal.”
Yet for all those promises, the trees pose an unbearable threat, reaching botanists, homeowners, farmers, conservationists, utility companies and government officials across the east coast to Texas and the Midwest.
The fight has intensified in South Carolina. The state is in the process of banning the sale and trade of trees, second only to the state. Professor Cuckoo, who traces the infestation of plants and insects in South Carolina and seeks to limit their damage, has organized a “bounty” program in which those who bring evidence of a dead tree receive an original replacement.
The downsides of Bradford Pier were initially subtle. Its white flowers, as beautiful as they are, emit a foul odor that almost smells like fish. But as the trees got older, the negative effects became more and more. Their branches were so poorly shaped that they could break and fall in storms, falling on power lines, sidewalks, and roofs.
But the most far-reaching consequences appeared as pear trees began to colonize open fields, farmland, riverbanks, and pits, and grew between pines along the highway from Georgia to Carolinas, destroying native species and decimating the ecosystem. The trees grow rapidly, reaching a height of 15 feet in a decade. (They can eventually reach 50 feet high and 30 feet wide.)
“You can’t miss it,” said Tim Rogers, general manager of a company that sells plants and supplies to landscaping companies. “It’s everywhere.”
The Bradford pear is a species of calorie pear, meaning a variety produced by selective breeding – in this case, creating a tree that does not have thorns of other species and does not suffer from pests.
But like the familiar storytelling of science-fiction stories, the creation that seemed so good as to be true was, indeed, as good as to be true. Bradford pears were billed as sterile, but they weren’t exactly right. The two Bradford pears cannot reproduce, scientists say, but they can cross-pollinate with other pear trees and their seeds are widely spread by birds.
Scientists fear the growth of calorie pears: these plants spread rapidly, have three or four inch long thorny shrubs and are close to each other, disrupting the life of insects and other plants. “This is a desert of food for birds,” said Professor Koyal, adding that trees do not tolerate caterpillars and other herbivorous insects. “There’s nothing to eat.”
The calorie pear, originally from East Asia, was originally brought to the United States by federal researchers who discovered a species that has adverse resistance and can be bred with European pears to boost fruit production. But scientists recognized its potential as an ornamental tree, which led to the development of the Bradford pear.
The tree’s popularity was mainly concentrated on the southeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts. But it has been planted across the country, with dotted lawns and at the entrances to subdivisions and shopping malls.
Nina Basuk, a professor and director at Cornell University’s Urban Horticulture Institute, said: “There are places where I’ve seen the whole campus planted with one tree. “If you’re in April, it’s just the White Sea.” But then, she added, “Bradford became a problem.” Older trees are falling, she said, and “we started noticing where they weren’t planted.”
Authorities in South Carolina have added Bradford pears to their list of state plant pests this year, and the ban will take effect on October 1, 2024. Ohio is the only state to have taken similar measures since the ban began in 2023. .
In other states, efforts to ban trees have met with resistance from the plant industry, researchers say, depending on their reluctance to use nurseries as rootstocks.
But in South Carolina, industry leaders said researchers assured them that options were available. Decisions were also easier because, as a landscaping tree, Bradford pears had lost popularity. “The plant has been in decline for some time,” said Mr. Rogers, who is also president-elect of the SC Green industry association.
In the past, consumers had demanded trees, although their plight was more widely understood. “I’d call them bad for the list,” Rogers said. But those days are long gone. “It’s not even in our catalog,” he added.
Scientists and officials say people are developing a more sophisticated understanding of the consequences of landscaping choices. They point to the southwest, where drought-friendly designs have grown in popularity as water has become more scarce.
In the south, many were already aware of the threat of invasive species, as the region is privatized and, most importantly, infested with plants such as kudzu, the Asian vine being described as a south-eating plant that contributes to much of the landscape and reproduction. Myths about the speed and reach of its growth.
Still, state officials and homeowners are left to argue with the numerous Bradford pears they have planted in the past. One Saturday last month, Professor Coyle traveled to the state capital, Columbia, for the latest Bounty Exchange held in South Carolina.
The flatbed trailer was filled with many potted native plants: Schumerd Oak, Yellow Poplar, Persimmon, Eastern Red Cedar, Sweet Bay Magnolia. Professor Koyal noticed that the trailer was standing in the shade of a Chinese pistachio, another non-native plant.
Dozens of people who have signed up can collect one of the original trees in exchange for proof of a pear tree. (Taking a selfie with a tree is enough.)
Valerie Krupp had printed photographs of Bradford pears that had collapsed in her yard, her gutters had been damaged and a corner of her house had been cut off. “I would have taken them out sooner,” she said. She chose a live oak, a Schumerd oak, and a magnolia, and said she was eager for their growth and to fill the void left by the pear trees. “I enjoyed the shade,” she said.
As Rick Dorn loaded his replacement onto the bed of his truck, he described the ordeal of colary piercing. Forks can be the worst part. “They’ll make holes in the tires,” he said.
His family owns about 60 acres of land near the Colombian suburb of Irmo. The land has been encroached upon by trees, which, he noted, have now been exposed, much like the subdivisions surrounding the property.
Professor Koyal believed that his efforts had led to some progress: hundreds of trees had been replaced by reward programs, and he saw the ban as a major step. Yet, it was a progressive advancement against the forces of nature.
“I know this is not going to be a quick fix,” said Professor Koyal. “If we are honest, I will work on a calorie pair for the rest of my career.”
But the incremental progress was better than any.
He said, “Man, little by little,” he said. “Little by little.”
