Clemson, SC – In the distance, next to a brick house in a neat subdivision, trees grew on a wooden fence, showing all that Bradford pears had become so charming: they were tall and strong, and in early spring, white flowers that covered their limbs in perfect cotton clouds Changed.

But when David Cowell, a professor of forest health at Clemson University, pulled into his pickup, he saw a monster growing on those trees: a forbidden forest that had devoured a nearby open space, where the same white flowers were blooming uncontrollably. Thorny twigs twisted twigs.

“When this tree starts to grow somewhere, it doesn’t take long for the whole thing to take possession,” said Professor Koyal, an aggressive species expert. “It just erases everything underneath.”

In the early 1960’s, when the suburbs were growing south, clearing the ground for cul-de-sac and two-car garages, Bradford pears were the favorite tree. They were readily available, could grow in almost any soil, and had attractive shapes with mahogany-red leaves that lingered deep in autumn and flowers that appeared in early spring.