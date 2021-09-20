Why the bride and groom have fun dancing Video: Video: After the wedding, the bride and groom started dancing in the middle of the street, users gave funny reactions! – Viral video of the bride and groom who started dancing in the street after the wedding Netizens give funny reactions

In our country, a wedding is a big festival or celebration, because the preparations made in it are similar to some other festivals. Something new happens every day before the wedding. Sometimes Fufa gets angry, sometimes siblings have to be persuaded, apart from these rituals, eating and drinking, expensive clothes and ornaments, dancing, singing and playing, everything happens.

Many wedding videos go viral on social media. Sometimes wedding ceremonies go viral, sometimes a funny video of the bride and groom goes viral. Recently, a dance video of a groom went viral, which caused a stir on the internet. Now another video from the same area is going viral. But this video is more fun than the previous video.



The bride and groom began to dance in the middle of the street

A video on social media platform Instagram is going hugely viral. In this funny video it can be seen that the bride and groom first stand on the side of the road and then immediately both of them start dancing. Seeing this, the people present there also start laughing. Let us know that the video of the bride and groom dancing to the beat of drums and songs is going viral on social media. So let’s watch this viral video …



Users liked the bridal style

Ever since this video came out on social media, it has been completely confusing. Users love this video and they are also making funny comments on this video. Users prefer street style dance to bridal. Let us know what you think about this video by commenting …