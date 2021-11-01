Why the caravan was looted, why the oil of the lamp is fluttering, Anjana Om Kashyap asked the BJP question on inflation, then the spokesperson started talking nonsense

People are worried about the rising inflation in the country. Opposition parties are also surrounding the government on this issue. In such a situation, when there was a debate on this issue, the spokesperson of BJP started talking about baseless.

In fact, on Akhilesh’s statement on Jinnah, opposition parties are raising the question that how was Jinnah compared to Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi? There was a debate about this issue in the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ show ‘Halla Bol’, in which when anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked questions, there was a heated argument among the spokespersons of the parties.

In fact, there was a heated argument between AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, in which the issue of Akhilesh Yadav naming Jinnah was overshadowed, on which Waris Pathan said that you should not talk here and there and this Tell where the caravan looted? Tell me where did Jinnah come from? What are you doing on the rising price of petrol and diesel? You are only diverting the mind of the country.

On this, Gaurav Bhatia said that the Razakars tried to rob the convoy of India. But Sardar Patel was such a person who made the Razakars rub their noses and showed what the strength of India was. This is what PM Modi is doing. No one is capable enough to rob our convoy.

Also Read IAS Ritika Jindal: At the age of 22, the record was made by cracking the UPSC, if you became an officer, then the old tradition was broken in Himachal

Meanwhile, the anchor of the show Anjana Om Kashyap asked a question to the BJP spokesperson and said that if we talk about petrol and diesel, will you connect it with Jinnah? The oil of the lamp is fluttering, inflation is increasing, the question is on it.

On this, Gaurav Bhatia said that the highest price of petrol and diesel in the country is in a district of Rajasthan. When the direct benefit of 19 lakh crores is being given in the accounts of the poor of the country, then where does this money come from? Can’t call it wrong.

Let us tell you that the controversy is increasing over the statement given by former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav about Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Opposition parties are surrounding Akhilesh on this issue. In fact, Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, UP, said that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institution and came as barristers, they got freedom and never shied away from fighting. Move away.

In the debate, SP spokesperson Sunil Singh clarified that Jinnah is neither the hero of this country nor the hero of the Samajwadi Party. They are not accepted in this country. Akhilesh was talking about pre-partition, so this word came out of his mouth. Akhilesh Yadav only said that from where Bapu, Nehru and Sardar Patel came to study, from there Jinnah also studied and fought against the British. Akhilesh had talked on many other issues too, but BJP wanted this issue of Hindu Muslim.

Responding to this, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that you did not need to say this much, you would have just said that there are boys, boys make mistakes. He said that all this was done for the Muslim vote. But the people of UP will put Jinnah’s genie in a bottle and throw it in the Arabian Sea and give a befitting reply to SP.

On this, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said that before independence, the biggest Jinnadi was Syama Prasad Mookerjee. On this, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that will you do politics of only Muslims? The Congress party had said that it is a Muslim party.

On this issue, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan said that Jinnah has ruined the country’s fleet. We rejected Jinnah’s 2 nation theory, so we are living in India. BJP and Samajwadi Party have no issues left, so they are bringing Pakistan and Jinnah in the middle.

The post Why the caravan was looted, why the oil of the lamp is fluttering, Anjana Om Kashyap asked BJP questions on inflation, then the spokesperson started talking about the baseless appeared first on Jansatta.



#caravan #looted #oil #lamp #fluttering #Anjana #Kashyap #asked #BJP #question #inflation #spokesperson #started #talking #nonsense