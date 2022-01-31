Why the difference between Hindu, Muslim, Sikh? Anyone can become CM, just have the skills, said Sukhbir Badal

All the political parties are putting their full strength in the campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections. While Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are seen claiming their respective victory in the elections, Shiromani Akali Dal is also not looking behind itself in this race. Party President and Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is contesting from Jalalabad seat, says that anyone can be the CM of Punjab, just he should have talent.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sukhbir Singh Badal on the question of whether the main battle would be between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, said, “I think this election will mark the end of the election survey because earlier there used to be ‘paid news’, now This is a ‘paid poll’. Arvind Kejriwal has misused Delhi’s funds of more than Rs 800 crore for this.” Badal said, “These channels had also approached me for the poll but I said no, I do not have Rs 20 crore to give you.”

Badal said, “Last time these same surveyors had said that Aam Aadmi Party will get 100 seats but they got only 20 seats and that too when everyone was against Akali Dal and there was Aam Aadmi Party wave. We still got 31 per cent votes, Congress got 36 per cent and Aam Aadmi Party got 21 per cent votes. After two years in the Lok Sabha elections, the vote share of the Aam Aadmi Party came down from 21 per cent to 6 per cent and the vote share of the Akali Dal increased.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “6-8 months back, 13 corporation committee elections were held in Punjab. Out of 1,300 committees, AAP got only 25, we got 400. You take note of my words, we are going to form the government.” He claimed that the Congress would not be able to win more than 15 seats.

Badal said, “There is complete rebellion in Congress. You are nowhere in Majha and Doaba areas and this time there is no wave of AAP. Secondly, Kejriwal has indirectly started projecting himself as the main face which Punjabis don’t want at all.” Can a Hindu become the CM of Punjab? To this question Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “I think anyone can become the Chief Minister, provided he is capable. He should have leadership quality. Why the difference between Hindu, Sikh or Muslim?”