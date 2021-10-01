Why the families of missing women must often lead the self-search

“We’re trying to get him home,” said Ms. Ruess. “We take any missing case seriously. It becomes more difficult when the people who are missing do not want to be traced.”

Callahan Walsh, a child advocate at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said girls are often encouraged to leave the house online by luring them, with police dismissing them as fugitives.

Mr. Walsh said the center receives about 500 missing person calls a week. He said that although black children make up 14 percent of the country’s children, they account for 31 percent of the center’s missing children reports. There can be conscious and unconscious bias among law enforcement officers in matters involving black people, resulting in less attention, Mr. Walsh said.

Last year, more than 70,000 black girls under the age of 18 were reported missing, according to the National Crime Information Center. Data relating to missing Hispanics is more difficult to obtain because they are classified as “white” in federal data.

“Part of those kids are actually found,” says Erica M. Rivers, who created our Black Girls Missing Persons website three years ago. “Even if people do get together, it’s still an astronomical number.”

Overall, about 88 percent of people of all races who went missing last year were later found, returned home, or reported to be invalid, according to the National Crime Center.

Ms Rivers’ website lists the case of Melinda Felder, who went missing 15 years ago in Conway, SC, in August 2020, Brittany Palmer, A 23-year-old man with a brain injury who used to walk with a walker or cane has gone missing in Jacksonville, Fla. Dawnita Wilkerson was last seen in the Silver Chevy Suburban at a motel in Evansville, Ind. on June 21, 2020. , FBI. According to