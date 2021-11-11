Why the Internet Is Turning Into QVC
If there is a way on YouTube, we will soon see the makeup tutorial and buy face powder and eyeliner directly from its site. Facebook is airing an informal-style show that encourages people to buy from small businesses that sell dog bow tie.
Many internet personalities and businesses already pitch their products on social media. But for the first time in the United States, Internet companies seem to be working together to make shopping an integral and integral part of the online space where you are provided with entertainment and information but not content.
Yes, the US Internet is changing to QVC. (People under 30: Email me for an explanation of Home Shopping TV.)
This is happening because of greed, fear and China. And the growing frenzy for digital shopping options is another example of how our online experiences shape our desires in the interests of the corporation.
Let me take back what is going on and why. Over the years in China, young people have fallen in love with shopping webcasts, short videos and social media personalities that inform them about products and allow them to make quick purchases.
This often happens in the form of an in-app webcast, described by my colleague Raymond Zhong: In a similar webcast last month, a Chinese online pitchman, known as “Lipstick Brothers”, sold $ 1.9 billion worth of goods in one day.
Technologists predict that attracting Americans to the same mix of e-commerce and social media will take some time, but it hasn’t.
Most people and businesses on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok sell merchandise, but they often direct you to make purchases on Amazon, Sephora or other websites. Part of the magic of Chinese in-app shopping is that your brain says, “Oh, I want that!”
I’m not sure Chinese-style online shopping will start in the United States. But now many American internet companies are pushing the trend that we can change our habits at will.
YouTube executives have recently stopped talking about making the site a place for video creators to sell things. This week, Google-owned YouTube detailed its plans to offer live shopping webcasts and “purchasing videos” in time for the holidays. Amazon, Snapchat, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram are growing with features for shopping webcasts and purchasing items directly into those apps. TikTok, whose Chinese parent company is a major player in direct purchases.
Why is all this happening now? I will return to greed and fear.
Facebook and Google look at the billions of people who use their apps every day and want to sell some hot sauces and sneakers to that closed audience. (And it’s good that those companies want a fee from the sale of those products, even if they haven’t talked much about it yet.)
Social media companies are also working hard to keep users coming back to their sites, meeting people who are trying to make a living from their followers on Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat or TikTok. E-commerce sales are a carrot that can help internet giants make more money online.
And then there is fear. Google doesn’t like the fact that most Americans turn to Amazon when it comes to product search, rather than its web search box. Facebook and Snapchat are concerned about the sale of their ads due to Apple’s new data privacy rules. Diversifying e-commerce gives them a plan B. And ad sales alone can’t be less for young internet companies like Pinterest and Snap.
You’ll notice that my list doesn’t include buyers’ desire to buy lipstick from a QVC-style Instagram show, or the miraculous cleaner you’ve heard of on TikTok. Yes.
It may be easier to purchase content on our favorite online entertainment sites or we may feel better shopping wherever we chat with our Facebook gardening groups. Let’s see. If in-app purchases from the US were a bit more like how it works in China, it might not be what the American people want, but a group of powerful companies.
