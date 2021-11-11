Why the Internet Is Turning Into QVC

YouTube executives have recently stopped talking about making the site a place for video creators to sell things. This week, Google-owned YouTube detailed its plans to offer live shopping webcasts and “purchasing videos” in time for the holidays. Amazon, Snapchat, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram are growing with features for shopping webcasts and purchasing items directly into those apps. TikTok, whose Chinese parent company is a major player in direct purchases.

Why is all this happening now? I will return to greed and fear.

Facebook and Google look at the billions of people who use their apps every day and want to sell some hot sauces and sneakers to that closed audience. (And it’s good that those companies want a fee from the sale of those products, even if they haven’t talked much about it yet.)

Social media companies are also working hard to keep users coming back to their sites, meeting people who are trying to make a living from their followers on Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat or TikTok. E-commerce sales are a carrot that can help internet giants make more money online.

And then there is fear. Google doesn’t like the fact that most Americans turn to Amazon when it comes to product search, rather than its web search box. Facebook and Snapchat are concerned about the sale of their ads due to Apple’s new data privacy rules. Diversifying e-commerce gives them a plan B. And ad sales alone can’t be less for young internet companies like Pinterest and Snap.

You’ll notice that my list doesn’t include buyers’ desire to buy lipstick from a QVC-style Instagram show, or the miraculous cleaner you’ve heard of on TikTok. Yes.

It may be easier to purchase content on our favorite online entertainment sites or we may feel better shopping wherever we chat with our Facebook gardening groups. Let’s see. If in-app purchases from the US were a bit more like how it works in China, it might not be what the American people want, but a group of powerful companies.

