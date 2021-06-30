Why the NCAA Is Allowing Athletes to Make Money



How much are the players going to win?

A few selected stars, especially in soccer and basketball, could make millions. But many more varsity athletes, including many in those same sports, could possibly generate thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in income. Some will not make any money. NCAA laws and rules do not guarantee any transactions; they just make it possible.

Luis Pardillo, managing director of Dreamfield, a company that will work with student-athletes to market personal appearances, said he knew of players expecting rates of up to $ 2,000 an hour. But he and other executives predict that the fees will change as the market evolves, with some athletes commanding even higher sums and others having an incentive to lower their prices.

We are in 2021. Why has it taken so long?

Make your choice of explanations. Crucially, for financial and legal as well as philosophical reasons, it has taken a long time for many university sports leaders to become familiar with the idea that students should be allowed to earn more than they earn. costs to go to school.

And although California passed a law in 2019 to allow players to enjoy their fame (it has yet to come into effect) and pushed the NCAA towards change, the NCAA is hardly designed for action. quick. The coronavirus pandemic, which has plunged the finances of the NCAA and college athletic departments across the country, has not helped the schedule.

The NCAA was ready in January to vote on new rules, but the Justice Department, in the dying days of the Trump administration, raised antitrust concerns, prompting the association, at Emmert’s request , to postpone the action.

It wasn’t until an interview with The New York Times on May 7 that Emmert publicly stated that the NCAA should move forward with approving new rules again.

“We need to get a vote on these rules which are now before the members,” Emmert said, urging a vote “before or as close as July 1”.