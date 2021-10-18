Why the ruckus over change in jurisdiction

The Center has increased the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to check terrorism and cross-border crimes. The BSF will now be able to conduct search operations up to 50 km inside Indian territory along the international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It will also have the right to arrest suspects and seize suspicious material. For this he will not need to take permission from any administrative officer.

Due to the changes made by the government in the jurisdiction of BSF, there is a possibility of curtailment in the rights of the border states. Political opposition to this decision has intensified in Punjab and West Bengal. With regard to the rights of the Border Security Force, the question of the new order versus the rights of the states has arisen.

What is the new order regarding Border Security Force? The Union Home Ministry has changed the jurisdiction of BSF. This change has been made on the basis of the provisions made under section 139(1) of the ‘BSF Act, 1968’. These changes are related to 12 states of Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Out of these, only three states-Assam, West Bengal and Punjab are such where the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force will increase much more than before. According to the provisions which were applicable till now in these states, the BSF could act within 15 km of the border. Now she will be able to take action for 50 km without a magistrate’s order or warrant.

Talking about the rest of the states, in the five North East states of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, BSF will have the right of action in the entire state. Similarly, BSF can operate anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The scope of BSF’s action in Gujarat has been reduced. Here earlier she could act within a radius of 80 km from the border. Now it has come down to 50 kms. At the same time, this order will not have any effect in Rajasthan. As before, the radius of BSF’s jurisdiction here will remain 50 km.

Actually, BSF has the responsibility of protecting India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan border. Under this, the BSF has been given the right to act up to a certain distance from the international border. This jurisdiction is different in different states. After the BSF’s jurisdiction is over, the responsibility of further security lies with the state police or any other force.

The powers of BSF have increased in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. Of these three states, only Assam has a BJP government. So there is no such opposition there. At the same time, there are governments of other parties in West Bengal and Punjab. These governments are calling this decision of the Center an attack on the federal structure.

In fact, under the new provisions, even the lowest rank officer of the BSF can take action under the Indian Penal Code without a magistrate’s order and warrant. The BSF officer now has the power to arrest any person who is involved in any cognizable offence, or against whom a complaint has been made.