Why the studies surrounding police restrictions are now on trial

It is impossible to know the exact number of custodial death investigations that San Diego research has influenced, as it has been used to ensure that such cases never reach court. A joint investigation by news stations in Minneapolis and Denver counted more than 113 police prone restraint deaths since 2010, costing taxpayers $70 million in wrongful death payments. Criminal charges against officers in such cases are extremely rare.

But as investigations into deadly police encounters continue to grow, so too does the research—an increasing number of experts argue it is flawed and applied too broadly. The studies do not, and cannot ethically, replicate the stress and violence of actual police activities, and critics say they fail to take into account the physical vulnerabilities of many people, including drug use, obesity and Pre-existing health conditions are included. being subdued.

On Thursday, a leading medical journal published a new study that found deadly police violence is often misclassified as medical examiners identify other causes of deaths in police custody.

Some critics of restraint research had hoped that its impact in the death of Mr Floyd would wear off after the trial for the murder of Derek Chauvin earlier this year. Mr Chauvin’s lawyers tried to use the research to bolster his defence, but the prosecution’s star expert witness dismissed it as “highly misleading”, detailing how the officers’ position And the weight forced Mr Floyd to fight for air. Mr Chauvin was convicted.

“I thought, ‘That’s it — they’re never going to be able to protect the prone restraint again,'” said Elon Steinberg, chief of cardiology at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, Calif., and author of a recent paper on prone . Restlessness and heart failure. But the San Diego study continues to mislead officials into believing the technology is safe, he said, and has given the legal system a means to forgive its actions.

“People are dying all the time, and we’re not doing anything about it,” said Dr. Steinberg, who has served as a consultant on cases against police officers. “I want to shout this out to everyone: Let’s close this now.”