Why the U.S. Is Considering Expanding Booster Shot Eligibility to All Adults

The federal government’s guidance on covid booster shots has often been confusing, but it looks like it’s going to be a lot easier.

Today, the FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all adults in the US, and anyone over the age of 18 can get a booster if the CDC agrees, as long as their last shot is at least six months old. (The CDC states that adults who have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine must receive a booster after at least two months.)

Dr. Anthony Fawcett has become a “tireless advocate” for Booster, the Times’ Sharon Lafranier, who covers the federal government’s response to the epidemic, told us. “It just goes to show that the data is getting stronger.”

Today we will also tell you which regulators are attractive for broadening the qualifications, who needs shots the most and how to get them.