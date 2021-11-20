Why the U.S. Is Considering Expanding Booster Shot Eligibility to All Adults
The federal government’s guidance on covid booster shots has often been confusing, but it looks like it’s going to be a lot easier.
Today, the FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all adults in the US, and anyone over the age of 18 can get a booster if the CDC agrees, as long as their last shot is at least six months old. (The CDC states that adults who have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine must receive a booster after at least two months.)
Dr. Anthony Fawcett has become a “tireless advocate” for Booster, the Times’ Sharon Lafranier, who covers the federal government’s response to the epidemic, told us. “It just goes to show that the data is getting stronger.”
Today we will also tell you which regulators are attractive for broadening the qualifications, who needs shots the most and how to get them.
Why now
First, the immune system is weakening. Although experts are debating the speed at which vaccines become less effective, there is strong evidence that they have lost some of their ability to prevent covid infection. (These tables show a reduction.) While vaccines against major diseases are mainly preserved, some studies suggest that they are somewhat less effective in doing so, especially for the elderly or others with underlying medical conditions.
Second, it is easier to extend booster access than to ask the American people to consult a list of rules to determine if they are eligible. As our colleague Apoorva Mandavali puts it, “It’s easy to tell people to get it.”
Third, expanding eligibility for all adults would bring the US into line with the views of other countries, including Israel and Canada. Many U.S. states have begun expanding booster access on their own, essentially declaring that they can’t wait for the federal government.
“Critics would say the CDC looks more like a caboo than a locomotive,” says Sharon. If the agency recommends a booster for all adults, “they’re just authorizing what’s already happening.”
Who gets it?
The government has already recommended that older adults, 50 years of age and older, have a basic medical condition and that those with weakened immune systems receive additional shots. And the CDC has allowed booster for many others.
“I urge everyone I know who is at greater risk to get a booster,” writes Zenep Tufeki, a sociologist and Times Opinion columnist.
Some experts believe that young, healthy Americans have less urgency to get a booster. But others have sued. “All vaccinated adults will benefit from the booster,” said Dr. Brown of the University. Ashish Jha wrote in the Atlantic yesterday.
Why? Cases are on the rise again – as of Wednesday, the U.S. is seeing an average of more than 88,000 new cases a day, an increase of 23 percent compared to two weeks ago – and another winter increase is possible, especially in some parts of the country with low vaccination rates. (Look at the number of your counties.) This increases the urgency of the American people to have as much protection as possible.
And although new infections are concentrated in unvaccinated people, Zha notes, breakthrough infections have become more common. For young and healthy adults, taking a booster can reduce the chances of getting sick and spreading the virus to more vulnerable people.
And boosters appear to work. Evidence from Israel, which has offered additional shots to all adults, suggests that a third Pfizer dose increases protection against infection, similar to the initial effectiveness of a vaccine.
How do I get one?
Once the government qualifies, you will be able to go to your local pharmacy, doctor’s office or any other place where the vaccine is available.
Mixing and matching different types of vaccines makes the immune system look stronger, says Apoorva, especially if you get Modern after two Pfizer shots or after a single-dose of J. & J.
Is it moral?
Some public health experts have called on the US and other countries not to make booster available in large quantities. Doing so, he says, will limit the supply of shots to the rest of the world, especially to residents of less wealthy countries.
But as Sharon noted, the U.S. government has already stockpiled enough vaccine doses to boost the adult population. And the Biden administration, under pressure to increase supplies to poor nations, plans to increase production capacity with the goal of producing at least one billion more doses a year.
Millions of doses have already been delivered to pharmacies and clinics in the US, “they cannot be retrieved and sent abroad,” writes Zhao. “Either we use that dose here or we throw it away.”
