Why these Facebook research scams are different

A week ago, NS wall street journal The company began publishing a series of stories about Facebook based on internal findings from researchers. The Facebook files, as they are known, highlight many of the problems facing the world’s largest social network.

The stories detail an opaque, isolated system of government for elite users known as XCheck; Provide evidence that Instagram can be harmful to a significant percentage of teenage girls; and reveal that entire political parties have changed their policies in response to changes in the News Feed algorithm. The stories also highlighted the huge disparity in how Facebook moderates content overseas compared to investments made in the United States.

The stories have attracted public attention, and members of Congress have announced an investigation. And scrutiny is increasing as journalists from other outlets contribute their own material.

for example: MIT Technology Review found that despite Facebook’s significant investment in security, as of October 2019, Eastern European troll farms with hype reached 140 million people a month – and 75 percent of those users didn’t see it because they visited a Page. but because Facebook’s recommendation engine served them up. publica Investigated Facebook Marketplace and found thousands of fake accounts participating in various types of scams. NS new York Times revealed that Facebook sought to improve its reputation by pumping pro-Facebook stories into the News Feed, known as “Project Amplify”. (To date it has only been tested in three cities, and it is unclear whether this will continue.)

Most Facebook scandals come and go. But it seems different from the Facebook scandals of the past, as it has been led by Facebook’s own employees.

The last time Facebook found itself under so much public scrutiny was in 2018, when the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal rocked the company. It was an odd scam for a number of reasons, not the least of which was the fact that most of its details had been disclosed years earlier. What turned into an international story was the idea that political operatives sought to use Facebook’s vast demographic data in an attempt to manipulate Americans into voting for Donald Trump.

Facebook ads drive people to buy – but don’t change their politics?

Almost everyone today agrees that what Cambridge Analytica called “psychological targeting” was an excessive marketing spin. But the idea that Facebook and other social networks are slowly transforming entire societies with their data collection, advertising practices, ranking algorithms and engagement metrics has largely stuck. Facebook is an all-time great business because its ads are so effective at motivating people to buy things. And yet the company wants us to believe that it is not equally effective at getting people to change their politics?

There’s a disconnect there, which the company has never really resolved.

Still, it invested $13 billion in safety and security. It hired 40,000 people for the police network. It developed a real aptitude in disrupting networks of fake accounts. It became more comfortable to put high-quality information in News Feed, whether it was about COVID-19 or climate change. When the 2020 US presidential election ended, Facebook was barely a footnote in the story.

But the basic questions lingered. How Was the network police, exactly? Is policing being done equally in different countries? And what about looking at that kind of personal feed every day for a person, or a country, and its politics?

As always, there’s a risk of being a technical determinant here: to assume that Facebook’s algorithms are more powerful, or work in a vacuum. The research I’ve highlighted in this column has shown that often, other forces can be even more powerful—Fox News, for example, can drive a great deal of change in a person’s politics.

For many reasons, we would all benefit if we could better isolate the impact of Facebook – or YouTube, or TikTok, or Twitter – on the larger world. But because they keep their data private, for reasons both good and bad, we spend a lot of time arguing about topics for which we often have little basis in empiricism. we talk about facebook Is Based on how Facebook makes us perception. And so Facebook and the world stop talking about each other’s past.

At the same time, and to its credit, Facebook allocated some resources to investigate some of the questions in our minds. questions like, what Is Instagram for teenage girls?

In doing so, Facebook sowed the seeds of the present moment. The most important questions in recent reporting ask the same question that Cambridge Analytica did – What is this social network doing to us? But unlike that story, this time we have real data to look at – data that Facebook itself has created.

When I talk to some people on Facebook about this, they cry. They will say: the journalists have put an end to it for us forever; All recent stories bear more than a slight trace of confirmation bias. They’ll say: Just because a researcher in the company says something doesn’t mean it’s true. They’ll ask: Why isn’t anyone seeking to see internal research from YouTube, or Twitter, or TikTok?

Perhaps this explains the company’s generally dismissive response to all this reporting. Passionate, shattered Nick Clegg blog post. The CEO is making fun of it. Mainstream media – there they go again.

For me, though, last week felt like a turning point.

Until now, most researchers at Facebook have taken the opportunity to publicly talk about the company, saying that their research was largely obfuscated or ignored by their superiors. And from what we’ve read about their research, the company has often acted irresponsibly.

Sometimes it’s unintentional – Facebook has actually come as a surprise when it appears to be responsible for the increase in anxiety and depression for teenage girls.

Other times, the company acted irresponsibly, with no full knowledge of what it was doing, when it allocated massively more resources to remove deceptive content in the United States than in the rest of the world. Did it

And even in the United States, it has invested less in safety and security: As Samidh Chakraborty, who ran Facebook’s civil integrity team until this year, said: The company’s $13 billion investment represents about four percent of revenue.

Despite all this, of course, Facebook is thriving. Daily users are up seven percent year over year. Profits are happening. The post-pandemic advertising business is booming so fast that even digital ads like Pinterest and Twitter are having a banner year. And Facebook’s hardware business is quietly turning into success, potentially paving the way for the metaverse from here.

But still that question haunts: What is this social network doing to us? It now seems clear that no one in the company or in the world has really put their arms around it. And so the company’s reputation has been freed once again.

A natural reaction to this situation, if you were running the company, would be to Low Research: No more negative studies, no more negative titles! What is Congress going to do, listen? Who cares. pass a law? not this year.

When Facebook this week made it harder for people to volunteer their own News Feed data to an outside research program, it indicated that this is the way forward.

What if Facebook invests in more open research, not less?

But what if he did the reverse? What if it invested dramatically more in research, and publicly pressured its peers to get involved? What if Facebook regularly publishes its findings and allows its data to be audited? What if the company made it dramatically easier for qualified researchers to study the platform independently?

It would be unprecedented in the history of American business, but Facebook is an unprecedented thing in the world. The company cannot rebuild trust with the larger world through blog posts and tweet storms. But it can begin by helping us understand human behavior, politics, and its effects on society.

However, it doesn’t seem like things are going the way they are. Instead, the company is conducting a variety of research — such as “What happens if we show people the good news about Facebook?” I’m told a story that surfaced in a recent trial told users about an incident in which the social network helped a woman find her lost horse. Perhaps He Will run the needle

But I must not joke. There is a real idea embedded in that test, which is that over time you can reshape perception by the narratives you propagate. What appears in the news feed may over time be able to shift public opinion into the opinion of the feeder.

It is suspected that News Feed may be driving changes that have prompted much of the company’s own research, and there are fears about the company’s impact, even as Facebook’s PR machine has that possibility. has been continuously reduced.

But now the company has decided to see for itself. To the public, it will promise that it may not be as powerful as its apostate researchers say.

And then, with Project Amplify, Facebook will try to see if they can actually be right.

This column was co-published with platformer, a daily newspaper about Big Tech and Democracy.