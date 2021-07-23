Why Top Democrats Are Listening to Eric Adams Right Now

When Eric Adams won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York, his supporters in Congress were bombarded with questions about him from colleagues representing the districts of Michigan and Florida, Chicago and Los Angeles.

When a national group of Irish American Democrats recently gathered in Manhattan to celebrate President Biden’s victory, Mr. Adams was also in attendance, touting his admiration for former Irish American colleagues in the police department.

And within a week, Mr. Adams met Mr. Biden at the White House and with the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, on Capitol Hill. He appeared with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to discuss tackling gun violence. And he stood alongside Senator Kirsten Gillibrand outside Brooklyn Borough Hall, endorsing his proposed federal gun trafficking legislation.

Mr. Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President, has been his party’s mayoral candidate for less than three weeks. But already, many National Democrats appear keen to elevate the former New York police captain, as gun violence shatters parts of major American cities and Republicans seek to caricature their opponents as naïve in the matter. of crime.