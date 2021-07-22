Why Turkey’s Regulators Became Such a Problem for Google

Type “running shoes”, “best laptop” or “camping gear” into Google from just about anywhere in the world and the top of the screen will display a carousel of ads from leading websites. promoting products to browse and compare.

Not in Turkey. Google removed the ads last year after Turkish antitrust authorities ordered the company to allow competing merchant sites to appear more easily in ads.

Turkish demands have gone further to crack down on Google’s buying service than any other global regulator has done so far. But that was not all. In April, officials across the country made yet another bold move, saying the company’s lucrative search function to find local destinations like “nearby pharmacy” violated antitrust laws, a one-of-a-kind move that also challenged question the future of this service.

The tension between Turkey and Google reflects how growing animosity towards the Silicon Valley giants is showing even in places, like Turkey, with little history of antitrust enforcement against the industry. The efforts threaten to upend the conditions – an open global internet and light government regulation – that have helped fuel the growth of these companies over the past two decades. In their place might be a chessboard of laws and regulations, where the products and services available depend on where a person goes.