Why Use a Dictionary in the Age of Internet Search?

I can’t remember how old I was when I first learned the words instruction (definition of a word) and Meaning (suggest a word). But I remember feeling a little betrayed by the idea that there was a whole layer of language that couldn’t be expressed through a dictionary. Like most young people, I enjoyed learning, but I thought it was something I would get over eventually. At some age, I assumed, I would need to know everything. Understanding the nuances of language seemed like an obstacle to that goal.

It was not until I graduated from college, and later realized that there is no such thing as perfect knowledge that I could read for pleasure. A sense of curiosity rather than desperate perfectionism drove me. I began to see dictionaries as field guides to the life of language, as they are. Watching words come out in the wild feels less like a failure than admitting that there are so many things I don’t know and opportunity to discover how many.

I prize my 1954 copy of Webster’s New International Dictionary, Second Edition, which I picked up a few years ago across the street near my apartment in Brooklyn. Its 3,000 pages (India Paper, with Marble Four Edge) are punctuated by the index of a thumb. I keep it open, alone on a tabletop, the way dictionaries are usually found in libraries. I often recommend it during an evening game of Scrabble or midday magazine-reading. I read novels in bed, most nights, so when I find unfamiliar words, I dog-ear down the page, then look up the words rapidly. When I begin to encounter these words, which, to my pattern-seeking mind, appear in articles, podcasts, other books, and even the occasional conversation, the linguistic universe is the size of a small town. seems to shrink. Dictionaries amplify my senses, almost like some mind-altering substances: they turn my attention outward, into conversation with language. They make me wonder what other things I am blind to because I haven’t taught myself to notice them yet. Recently observed specimens include constellation, “A mechanical model, usually clockwork, devised to represent the motion of the Earth and the Moon (and sometimes the planets) around the Sun.” The Oxford English Dictionary also tells me that the word comes from the 4th Earl of Orrey, for whom a copy of the first machine was made around 1700. useful? Of course not. satisfactory? In depth.