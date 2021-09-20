Why was climate change barely registered in the Canadian election?
Canada is known for its cold weather, but this summer, parts of the country were a hell of a lot.
The Western Provinces suffered record-setting heat waves, which were a definite cause of 569 deaths in British Columbia. Wildfires burned more than two million forest acres in that province and devastated a small town, while drought ravaged cattle ranchers in Manitoba.
The extreme weather intensified an already high level of interest and concern among Canadians about climate change. But during the expedition, the climate was barely recorded.
Analysts say this has been done by the cleverness of the Conservative Party.
Party leader Erin O’Toole turned back on a promise to never impose a carbon tax in a plan unveiled this spring. whereas The Conservative version prices carbon less than Mr Trudeau’s plan, and with a vastly different system for tax exemptions to individuals, the prime minister can no longer say that the Conservatives will not tax carbon and the climate plan will be lacking.
“I think the Conservative Party has put forward a more ambitious platform than in 2019 to deflect the agenda,” said Katherine Harrison, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia.
Conservative plan, introduced long before the election, Canada’s original Paris Agreement target proposes to cut emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels within nine years.
But Mr Trudeau has raised the country’s target to between 40 and 45 percent for the same time frame. Stating that the Conservatives’ plan would set the country back on its progress in fighting climate change, he invoked the unpopular policies of his predecessor, Stephen Harper, whose administration strangled environmental scientists.
The Green Party, which has made climate change its main issue, called for a 60 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels.
It’s an ambitious goal, but lacks detail, said Nicholas Rivers, Canada Research Chair in Climate and Energy Policy and an associate professor at the University of Ottawa.
The Green Party has been distracted by infighting that has prompted its leader, Annie Paul, to consider leaving. The party released its platform on 7 September, late in the brief campaign.
“It makes it hard to believe they have a credible plan to get there,” Professor Rivers said. “I think the Greens have partially delegated their leadership on the climate issue.”
#climate #change #barely #registered #Canadian #election
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.