Why was climate change barely registered in the Canadian election?

Canada is known for its cold weather, but this summer, parts of the country were a hell of a lot.

The Western Provinces suffered record-setting heat waves, which were a definite cause of 569 deaths in British Columbia. Wildfires burned more than two million forest acres in that province and devastated a small town, while drought ravaged cattle ranchers in Manitoba.

The extreme weather intensified an already high level of interest and concern among Canadians about climate change. But during the expedition, the climate was barely recorded.

Analysts say this has been done by the cleverness of the Conservative Party.

Party leader Erin O’Toole turned back on a promise to never impose a carbon tax in a plan unveiled this spring. whereas The Conservative version prices carbon less than Mr Trudeau’s plan, and with a vastly different system for tax exemptions to individuals, the prime minister can no longer say that the Conservatives will not tax carbon and the climate plan will be lacking.

“I think the Conservative Party has put forward a more ambitious platform than in 2019 to deflect the agenda,” said Katherine Harrison, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia.