Why were 34 judges transferred in September? Former SC Justice said that independence of judiciary is essential

Justice Lokur said that in his opinion an independent judiciary is necessary to uphold the idea of ​​India.

Speaking on the issue of independence of judiciary on the occasion of Constitution Day, former Supreme Court Justice MB Lokur questioned why so many judges and Chief Justices are being transferred from the High Courts. Justice Lokur was speaking at an event organized by The Leaflet, titled ‘Undermining the Idea of ​​India: Which Way Forward?’ Was.

He said, “There were 34 transfers of judges in the month of September. Was this necessary? Why were so many judges transferred? Are there not enough judges at the High Court level and hence there is a need to transfer them? The Chief Justice is being transferred.” Justice Lokur also referred to the instances of transfer of Chief Justices and denial of appointment in the High Court and said that the system of transfer of Chief Justices of High Courts should be abolished.

Justice Lokur said that freedom of expression within the broad spectrum of human rights is something that needs to be addressed. Commenting on this, he said why the judiciary is not responding to some human rights violation cases in the country. He further said that people together stay in jail for years, sometimes even decades. He asked, “Are they not entitled to bail? He has been kept in jail for something that he has done unknowingly but is being told wrongly.”

An independent judiciary is essential – Justice Lokur

Speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day, Justice Lokur recommended and said that a conference of Chief Justices should be held every two years to address the problems like pending and vacant posts. Justice Lokur said that unless we have a judiciary that can stand up, speak and introspect, then our Constitution will become a document, which we will discuss on 26 November every year. At the end of the address, he said that in his opinion an independent judiciary is necessary to sustain the idea of ​​India.