Why were hands tied in Glasgow?

In Glasgow, the questions of economics dominated many developing countries including India. Hundred countries signed the Methane Pledge in Glasgow to reduce methane gas emissions by a third by 2030. But many developing countries, including India, major greenhouse gas emitters, did not join. The same was the case with the Forest Conservation Pledge. Not only developing, it also includes countries like China, Russia and Australia. Experts in India believe that India did not participate in the agreements to stop deforestation and methane emissions because it would affect its agriculture and business sectors. Agriculture and cattle play an important role in the rural economy of India and it is necessary to protect them from being affected. Agriculture accounts for more than 15 percent of India’s $27 trillion economy.

methane emissions how big a challenge

After carbon dioxide, methane gas is considered to be a factor in increasing the temperature. But over a period of 100 years it is 29 times more effective than carbon dioxide and over a period of 20 years its effect is 82 times more. Methane emissions are currently at their highest in eight million years. The reduction in methane gas emissions will have an immediate effect on the rise in temperature. This will help achieve the goal of not allowing the Earth’s temperature to rise more than 1.5 °C. The biggest factor for methane emissions is the agriculture sector. Next comes the oil and gas industry, and cutting it is the fastest way to reduce emissions.

If gas leaks in the oil and gas industry can be controlled during production and transportation, then there can be a big impact. The United Nations Environment Institute (UNEP) has recently launched the ‘Methane Assessment Forum’ on a global scale. UNEP says that methane gas emissions in the oil and natural gas sector can be reduced by up to 75 percent, and half of that can be cut without additional cost. According to UNEP, 2.55 lakh accidental deaths could be avoided every year by reducing methane emissions by 45 percent.

less part, more impact

Much of the debate on climate change is about cutting carbon dioxide. Methane is rarely discussed. But its challenge is big. Scientists estimate that methane has accounted for only three percent of greenhouse gas emissions since 1750, yet it is responsible for 23 percent of the increase in temperature. One ton of methane has the power to raise the temperature equivalent to 28 tons of carbon dioxide over the course of a century. The world emits 57 million tons of methane gas every year. Humans are responsible for 69 percent of this.

The agricultural sector raises global temperatures as much as 79 million cars. In this case, the second number comes to the industries running on fossil fuels. At number three is garbage. The fossil fuel infrastructure is a major source of methane. Gas leaks through holes and other processes in worn out and poorly maintained gas pipes. Had their maintenance been better, the equivalent of 1.83 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide would have been saved.

forest area question

The forest area itself is not a big issue for India, but there is a clause in the agreement on stopping forest erosion in the climate conference, which India had a problem with. This section limits trade based on forest area. According to an environment ministry official, since our international trade is fast becoming a major part of our economy, obviously we did not want any clause on trade.

We didn’t even want any mention of trade because our stand is that any commitment on environment and climate change should not mention trade. India is a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and believes that any trade-related issues should be resolved within the organization itself. Glasgow’s COP 26 resolution to halt deforestation by 2030 was the first agreement to make headlines at this year’s climate summit. The question of tribal communities

Countries with the most damage to primary forests include Brazil, Congo, Indonesia and Peru. According to the ‘World Resources Institute’, about 12 million hectares of tree area was lost in 2020 alone. A third of the trees disappeared in humid tropical primary forests, causing carbon emissions as much as 57 million cars annually. Forests are also home to indigenous communities, and the agreement emphasizes that such communities are the custodians of forests.

According to the International Working Group for Indigenous Affairs, Indigenous communities protect a quarter of the world’s land, despite being six percent of the world’s population. It also includes areas with significant biodiversity. But the Glasgow Declaration does not specifically mention the territorial or proprietary rights of local or indigenous communities. They have been evicted from their lands for deforestation or other activities.

what the experts say

Every year 277 billion kg of waste is generated from India i.e. about 205 kg of waste per person. Largest source of methane. Of this, only 70 per cent is collected, the rest is spread over land and water. Only a fifth of the total waste is recycled.

Sunil Kumar, Principal Scientist, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute

Even now, if we look at India’s entire waste management and environmental crisis debate, we are far behind other countries in both the industrial and civil areas. Most of the data on environmental crisis in India are not accurate as they are not collected at the central level.