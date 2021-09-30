Why write about pop music? ‘I love when people disagree about content.’

As a student at Harvard, Sanneh worked in the WHRB radio station’s punk department, a position that required him to pass a written exam. He still considers himself a punk at heart, a scathing claim to someone with his temper and who writes of his mother taking him to a Ramones concert when he was 14. was following.

It’s easy to imagine that she inherited a kind but questioning spirit from her parents. His father, Lamin Saneh, was born and raised in poverty in The Gambia. Muslim upbringing, as a teenager he converted to Christianity, which he discovered through his own studies. He became a leading scholar of world religions who taught at Yale for 30 years.

His son can remember him discussing various topics at the family dinner table and being “impatient with Pat’s explanation”. He was outraged by equally simple Christian political positions and the knee-jerk dismissal of Christianity; and, after 9/11, by broad-stroke arguments that either combined Islam with Christianity or presented the religions as polar-opposite rivals. Kelefa Sanneh’s mother, Sandra Sanneh, followed a remarkable trajectory of her own. White and raised in South Africa, she became a scholar of Zulu and other African languages, retiring from Yale in 2020 after her three decades there.

Kelefa Sanneh was born in Birmingham, England, and soon after moved to Accra, Ghana, where her father was teaching. Two years later, another job moved the family to Aberdeen, Scotland, and when Sneh was 5 years old, the family moved to Massachusetts. He has always been most comfortable and confident writing in a mode that is “a little more analytical, a little less hot-blooded”, and tries to explain subjects as if they were coming from another world.

“I always thought about it as related to being an immigrant,” he said.

Growing up, Sanneh also remembers “wanting to understand the feeling of an immigrant: ‘What are they doing? There?’ And that immigrant spirit whenever someone says, ‘No, it’s country music, they’re singing about soldiers, it’s not for you,’ saying, ‘Wait a second, I’ll judge that.’ So I’ve always thought of it as curiosity and maybe a little mischief.”