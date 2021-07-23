Why You Should Care About Your Right to Repair Gadgets

When your car is having trouble, your instinct is probably to take it to a mechanic. But when something is wrong with your smartphone – say a broken screen or a dead battery – you may ask yourself, “Is it time to buy a new one?” “

This is because even though our consumer electronics have become as vital as our cars, the idea of ​​technological repair has still not been sown in our collective consciousness. Studies have shown that when technology products start to fail, most people are inclined to buy new things rather than fix their old ones.

“Repair is inconvenient and difficult, so people aren’t looking for it,” said Nathan Proctor, director of the US Public Interest Research Group, a consumer advocacy organization, which is working on legislation to make technical repair more accessible. “Because people don’t expect to fix things, they replace things when the most logical thing to do is fix them. “

It doesn’t have to be that way. More of us could be servicing our technology products, like we do with cars, if it were more practical to do so. If we all had more access to the parts, instructions and tools to revive products, repairs would become easier and cheaper.