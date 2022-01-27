WI vs ENG T20I 19 4s and 31 6s in 40 Over Rovman Powell Not Sold In IPL Scored 100s in 51 ball Kieron Pollard Team Won Match

West Indies vs England: Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran of West Indies shared 122 runs in 67 balls for the third wicket. His country’s highest partnership for the third wicket in T20 Internationals.

England Vs West Indies 3RD T20I: Fours and sixes rained in the third T20 International match of the 5-match series between England and West Indies. Both the teams scored more than 200 in this match played in the early morning of 27 January 2022 at Kenningston Oval ground in Bridgetown in Barbados. A total of 19 fours (76) and 31 sixes (186 runs) were hit by both the teams, i.e. the batsmen added 262 runs only from the boundary.

Kieron Pollard led West Indies won by 20 runs in a thrilling match that lasted till the last ball. Kieron Pollard has been retained by Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. However, the batsman who played an important role in West Indies’ victory, was not considered by any team to be worth buying for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction.

Yes, Rovman Powell went unsold in the auction for IPL 2021. Rovman Powell scored 107 runs in 53 balls with the help of 4 fours and 10 sixes. He completed his century in 51 balls. Rovman Powell got a chance to play in the match in place of Odeon Smith.

With this win, West Indies are ahead 2-1 in the series. In this match, England won the toss and decided to bowl. Coming to bat first, West Indies scored 224 for 5 in 20 overs on the back of Rovman Powell’s century.

Apart from Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran contributed 70 runs in 43 balls. He hit 4 fours and 5 sixes during his innings. Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten on 10 runs in 5 balls with the help of a six.

Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran shared 122 runs in 67 balls for the third wicket. This is the highest partnership for the third wicket for West Indies in T20 Internationals. At the same time, Nicholas Pooran also completed his 4000 runs in T20 matches. Powell was also adjudged player of the match.

In reply, England’s team could only score 202 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper Tom Banton had raised hopes of victory by scoring 73 runs in 39 balls. He hit 3 fours and 6 sixes during his innings.

When he got out, England needed 96 runs in 45 balls. Philippe Salt, playing the first T20 International of his career, tried to make a comeback by taking 36 runs in an over. However, by then it was too late.

Philippe Salt completed his fifty in 22 balls. He was dismissed for 57 runs in 24 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. When he got out, England needed 24 runs in 3 balls, which was an impossible target.

In the next 3 balls, England’s team could score only 3 runs and lost the match by 20 runs. England was captained by Moeen Ali in this match due to a minor injury to Eoin Morgan. The last two matches are to be played on Saturday and Sunday i.e. January 29 and 30.