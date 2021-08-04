wi vs pak Pakistans fast bowler Mohammad Hafeez created a unique record Babar Azam team took lead in T20I series Preity Zinta wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran stormy fifty went in vain – Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez created unique record; The team made the lead in the series, the stormy fifty of Preity Zinta’s wicketkeeper went in vain

Despite the brilliant batting of Nicholas Pooran, Pakistan thrashed West Indies by seven runs in the second T20I. With this Babar Azam’s team took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Pakistani bowler Mohammad Hafeez also made a unique record in this match.

The first ODI in Barbados could not be held due to rain. The next two matches will be held in Guyana on Sunday and Tuesday. Wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran is a part of Punjab Kings co-owned by Preity Zinta in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pooran, a left-handed batsman, completed his fifty in 28 balls. He scored an unbeaten 62 off 33 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 4 fours.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Pakistan scored 157 for 8 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, West Indies could only manage 150 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs.

West Indies’ Evin Lewis was ruled out due to injury after scoring 35 off 33 balls. At that time West Indies needed 82 runs in six overs. Kieron Pollard failed to score quick runs. However, Pooran hit good strokes. Despite this, the team could not get victory.

Earlier, captain Babar Azam contributed 51 and Mohammad Rizwan contributed 46 runs. Pakistan has so far scored 2171 runs in T20 Internationals this year. Out of this, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored about 59 per cent of the 1275 runs alone, while their other batsmen have been able to score only 896 runs in total.

In this match, Jason Holder took 4 wickets for 26 runs for West Indies. Dwayne Bravo dismissed Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman in two consecutive balls. Pakistan lost 6 wickets in the last four overs.

It would not be wrong to say that West Indies’ aggressive batsman could not face the spin bowling of Mohammad Hafeez. Hafeez took one wicket for just 6 runs in 4 overs. Hafeez has jointly topped Amir in terms of bowling most economical for Pakistan in men’s T20 Internationals.

Amir took 2 for 6 while throwing a maiden in 4 overs against the United Arab Emirates in 2016. The funny thing is that Hafeez is the first player in the world to bowl 3 over maidens and 3 over maidens (not scoring a single run in three overs) in T20 Internationals.





