‘Wicked’ Hits the Road, Carrying the Hopes of Broadway Tours

DALLAS – Talia Suskauer knows what it’s like to be green. She remembers the feeling of pigment and powder on her arms, neck and face; how the color seemed to seep into his pores and linger behind his ears; what it was to see a strange but familiar me staring through a mirror.

She had no idea that on a hot July afternoon in Dallas, getting a repaint would make her cry.

Sixteen months after the “Wicked” production tour in which Suskauer stars as the green-skinned witch Elphaba was forced to shut down, the cast and crew gathered in Dallas for a high-stakes effort to start over. . The show’s first performance here on Tuesday, the first of a touring Broadway production since the coronavirus pandemic shut down shows across the country, will be a sign of hope for a battered theater industry, but also a test at a time when the spread of the Delta variant once again has Americans on edge.