‘Wicked’ returns with a surprise guest: Kristin Chenoweth
“Ladies and gentlemen,” announced an unconvinced voice from the stage, bringing to the crowd that had gathered to re-open “Wicked”: “Kristin Chenoweth.”
This sparked an even louder roar from the audience, as Chenoweth, who debuted the role of Glinda when the show opened on Broadway in 2003, passed out on the Gershwin Theater stage.
“There’s no place like home,” she said, beginning with a fitting Ozian reference. “I wanted to welcome all the theater-goers here to New York and come here to see what’s my favorite show. The excitement is obviously backstage. If maybe, it’s been quite a year, and we’re still in it. is it, isn’t it?”
He praised the Actors Fund, a charity organization, and the work of all those who bring theater to life, on and off the stage. “The people behind, our entrants, the house in front of us, the actors,” she said, “such things don’t just happen; it takes a lot of people.”
“I also want to say that my personal favorite relationship is between the audience and the actors,” she said, “that’s probably why I’m in therapy.”
The audience burst out laughing.
Chenoweth brings a minor star power to the return of “Wicked”, which chronicles the frenzy-ship between Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. This is a revisionist back story for “The Wizard of Oz”.
The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2003, has been viewed by over 60 million people in 100 cities around the world. It also became the first touring Broadway production to reopen since the pandemic, beginning August 7 in Dallas.
At the end of the night there was another surprise guest at the curtain call: Stephen Schwartz, who wrote its music and lyrics. Schwartz, who had watched the show from the audience, joined a row of glowing performers on stage, standing between Elphaba (Lindsay Pearce) and Glinda (Gina Claire Mason), beaming proudly.
The ears were bursting with applause.
