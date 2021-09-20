‘Wicked’ returns with a surprise guest: Kristin Chenoweth

“Ladies and gentlemen,” announced an unconvinced voice from the stage, bringing to the crowd that had gathered to re-open “Wicked”: “Kristin Chenoweth.”

This sparked an even louder roar from the audience, as Chenoweth, who debuted the role of Glinda when the show opened on Broadway in 2003, passed out on the Gershwin Theater stage.

“There’s no place like home,” she said, beginning with a fitting Ozian reference. “I wanted to welcome all the theater-goers here to New York and come here to see what’s my favorite show. The excitement is obviously backstage. If maybe, it’s been quite a year, and we’re still in it. is it, isn’t it?”