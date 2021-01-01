Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant: innings Shabh Pant played well in the second innings; No need to jump around; Madan Lal advises: ‘Shabha Pantla needs to spend more time at the crease, don’t give wickets as a gift’

Former India captain Madan Lal is of the opinion that wicketkeeper-batsman Shabha Pant needs to spend more time at the crease than getting out after playing shots here and there.

Madan Lal said, ‘Yesterday he adjusted himself to the situation during the second innings which is commendable. He is a good and valuable player for the team, he needs to spend more time at the crease than playing flexible shots.

Left-arm batsman Pant hit 50 off 106 balls in the second innings on Sunday. Pant had his first half-century of the series. Moin Ali took the wicket of Pant. Madan Lal further said that it is a different matter to be bowled on good balls, but it is wrong to visit your opponent. I loved watching his batting yesterday, the way he kept up the pace. Whether it is Test cricket or any other format, you have to bat like that.

Only twice in the 141-year history of Test cricket in England has it been possible to successfully chase more than 350 goals. Madan Lal said that this Test is very important for India as it will not be easy to come back in the final Test.

Madan Lal praised Rohit Sharma for his brilliant century. Eight years after his Test debut, Rohit scored his first Test century on foreign soil. Madan Lal said, ‘Rohit has been consistently doing well in this series. He played two fifties a century ago. He is a player of a different class, he understands the situation well. Whenever India wants to make a solid start, he has always contributed to the team. He and the team have gained confidence since he started batting.