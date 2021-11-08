Wife not ‘Kamdhenu cow’, High court furious over husband’s attitude, granted divorce

The Delhi High Court, while granting divorce to a couple, said that the husband is only in love with the wife’s money. In this case the husband treats the wife as Kamdhenu cow and this is cruelty.

The Delhi High Court, while making a strong comment on a divorce case, has said that the wife is not a ‘Kamdhenu cow’. In this case, the court has also approved divorce between the couple.

The High Court granted divorce to the couple on the ground of mental cruelty on the part of the husband. A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi observed that the materialistic attitude of the husband without any emotional connection has caused mental agony and trauma to the wife, which is sufficient to cause cruelty to her.

Justice Jasmeet Singh also observed that it is generally the desire of every married woman to start a family, however, in the present case, the husband “is not interested in continuing the marriage, but is only interested in the income of the wife”. Is”. The court set aside the order of a family court which had dismissed the wife’s petition for divorce and dissolved the marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The wife was seeking divorce on the ground that her husband is unemployed, an alcoholic and physically abuses her. Along with this, always demands money. According to the information, both the parties were poor at the time of marriage. When the marriage took place, the girl’s age was 13 years and the boy’s age was 19 years. After marriage, the husband left his wife and did not bring her home. Her husband always despised her. But when the wife got the job in Delhi Police, the attitude of the husband changed and he brought her to his house.

However, even after this, the distance between the two remained. The husband was unemployed and was living life on his wife’s money. Not only this, the husband also used to drink alcohol. Always used to harass his wife for money. The husband opposed the divorce on the ground that he took care of the education of the woman, from which she secured a job. To this, the court said that since the wife was living with her parents till 2014, “it is obvious that all the expenses of her living and upbringing would have been borne by her parents”.