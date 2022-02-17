Wife of Albuquerque cop shot in the line of duty tells City Hall she is ‘their worst nightmare’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The wife of a New Mexico police officer who was shot in the line of duty stood in front of City Hall and blamed bad policy for the situation caused by her husband’s injuries.

“They don’t want to be held accountable,” Trina Verbeck told Gadget Clock.

“We don’t have enough officers on the streets,” he continued. “They have been placed in this dangerous situation where they are trying to handle the situation without using force and it is not always possible.”

Albuquerque police officer Mario Verbeck responded to a call on 19 August about an armed robbery. While pursuing a suspect, he and another officer were shot and seriously injured.

See the full story here:

Murder in New Mexico: Police blame judiciary, weak leadership

“It was my worst fear because we talked about it. All our close friends knew that things had grown over the last two years to take Mario and me to where we are now, “Trina Verbeck told Gadget Clock.” We knew, other officers knew it was going to happen sooner or later. . “

The Albuquerque Police Department entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2014 after the local agency concluded an investigation into “a pattern or practice of using excessive force.”

As a result, according to the terms of the agreement, Albuquerque officers involved in the use of force will have to go through a rigorous investigation.

“The state’s criminal justice system is fundamentally broken, and there is no single person or government that can fix it alone,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wrote in a letter to the New Mexico state legislature earlier this month. “Our state deserves more than any other round of blame game; we deserve and demand a solution.”

A sweeping crime bill is making its way through the New Mexico Legislature. The mayor’s office also pointed to the City Hall Metro Crime Initiative, a collaborative effort to reduce crime in Albuquerque.

Detective Shawn Willowby, president of the Albuquerque Police Association, told Gadget Clock, “You have more crime, you have higher substance abuse, you have weaknesses in the criminal law in the state legislature – we have it from the beginning.”

“Coupled with a fully handcuffed police department and with a consent decree for eight years… and that’s what you’ll get,” Willby continued.

While Officer Verbeck was in the hospital, his wife held a press conference on the steps of City Hall.

“I’m here to let people know that I’m your worst nightmare right now,” Trina Verbeck told the crowd in September. “You should not use my husband or other officers as your political background,” she said.

Verbeck appeared in a campaign Business For Keller’s opponent in the 2021 election.

“I don’t have to keep quiet anymore,” Verbeck told Gadget Clock. “It’s their choice as politicians that has brought us to where we are now, including our crime statistics.”

New Mexico suspect stabbed, injures about a dozen victims, police say

Gilbert Gallegos, APD’s director of communications, said in a statement to Gadget Clock: “Albuquerque came to a standstill this summer when Officer Verbeck and his colleagues were shot in the line of duty. Can. ”

“Every entity must take responsibility for fixing it,” the statement continued. In his first term, Mayor Keller APD has made historic investments in officer pay increases, crime-related technology and successfully recruited 100 new officers each year. Now we need to take action at every level. Our communities are demanding change at the state level, including investing in legislation. ”

Officer Verbeck, who is at home recovering from his injuries, said he was proud of his wife.

“It’s not just me who’s talking,” he told Gadget Clock. “She’s speaking for other officers in my department across this state, for everyone she’s a speaker for, wives who can’t speak, can’t speak, are afraid to speak, and that was the breaking point.”