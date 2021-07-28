Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Stripped Of Citizenship By Ecuador

Quito. Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange is currently lodged in a UK prison. Ecuador’s justice system informed the South American country’s foreign ministry about this.

Ecuadorian officials have objected to several discrepancies in Assange’s citizenship letter. He said that various inaccuracies have been found in different signatures, documents. In this way his citizenship was abolished. Assange’s lawyer Carlos Poveda said the decision was taken without due process. Assange was not allowed to appear in the case. In that case an appeal will be made to the court.

Appeal will be filed for extension of decision

According to Carlos Poveda the date on which Assange was cited. He was deprived of his freedom and his health was not good. According to Poveda he will file an appeal seeking extension and clarification of the decision. According to the lawyer, more than the importance of nationality, it is a matter of respecting the rights and following due process in taking back the nationality.

Citizenship was granted in 2018

Assange received Ecuadorian citizenship in January 2018. An unsuccessful attempt was made by the government of President Lenin Moreno at the time to get him out of their embassy in London. Only after this he was given citizenship. The court set aside the decision on Monday. According to the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry, the court has acted independently in the case during the previous government. Also took steps by following the proper procedure.

were arrested in 2019

Assange, 50, is in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison. He was arrested in 2019. Assange spent seven years at the London Embassy in Ecuador. Assange was to be extradited to Sweden to face charges of rape and sexual assault. But before that 2012 he fled the embassy. During this, Assange has denied the allegations against him.