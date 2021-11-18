Wilbur Smith, Best-Selling Author of Swashbuckling Novels, Dies at 88



Wilbur Edison Smith was born on January 9, 1933, in Broken Hill, Northern Rhodesia (now Cabwe, Zambia). He was named after aviation promoter Wilbur Wright. Her father, Herbert, was a rancher who became a sheet metal worker. His mother, Alfreda, was a painter who encouraged his reading.

He contracted cerebral malaria when he was 18 months old. He later said, “So that might have helped me, because I think you have to be a little crazy to try to make a living from writing.” He contracted polio as a teenager, which weakened his right leg.

When he was 8, his father gave him a .22-caliber Remington rifle. “I shot my first animal in a short time and my father ritually put the animal’s blood on my face,” he wrote in his memoir, “On Leopard Rock: A Life of Adventures” (2018). “Blood was a sign of emerging masculinity. For a few days after that, I refused to take a bath. ”

He was educated at Michaelhouse, a private children’s school in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, South Africa. He started a student newspaper there, but he hated school.

“Michaelhouse was a debilitating experience,” he recalled. “Students were not respected. The teachers were cruel, the prefect was beating us and the senior kids were bullying us. It was a cycle of violence that continued unabated. ” He said that reading and writing became his refuge.

In 2012, he told the Australian website Buktopia, “I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t put on a paintbrush, but I can weave a beautiful story.”

He said he wanted to write about the social situation in South Africa as a journalist, but noticed that his father considered him a more stable business. After graduating from Rhodes University in Grahamtown (now Makhanda) in South Africa in 1954 with a Bachelor of Commerce, he worked for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for four years, after which he joined his father’s sheet metal manufacturing business. When the company went bankrupt, he became a government tax assessor.