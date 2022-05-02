Wild, aggressive turkey terrorizes nation’s capital, slips across state lines into Maryland



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A ferocious wild turkey continues to terrorize residents of Washington, D.C. and Maryland while avoiding multiple agencies on its way.

Residents have reported being attacked by a wild turkey for months, and officials believe it is the same male turkey responsible. There have been several reports of attacks on the Anacostia River Walk Trail near the DC-Maryland border.

Cliff Robinson, 70, told The Wall Street Journal he was attacked on the sidewalk.

“I was trying to get away from him and he came after me,” Robinson said. “He won’t let me pass.”

Another resident, Liz Pollett, told the paper that she had finished emergency care with a puncture wound and had to take a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

“When it was a few feet away, it suddenly jumped at me,” he said. “Like some cartoons, I had to use my purse to get it back.”

Alabama police search for masked woman, arrest lawnmower with tide yard sign

Rare Essence band vocalist DD Fullerin shared a video of a cyclist being harassed by a turkey with Fox 5 of DC. The cyclist is seen timidly holding his bike to restrain the animal.

“Can you help!” The cyclist asks Folrin.

“I’m coming now!” Follarin says.

Follerin told WSLS-TV that he too had been attacked by birds.

“It was a scary situation,” he said. “Just riding along the path, this huge turkey jumped towards my face, almost knocked me off my bike, then chased me for five minutes.”

The attacks have become such a problem that authorities have posted a sign with a picture of a wild turkey on the side of the trail: “Be careful! Don’t go near the wildlife.”

Dan Rauch of the Department of Energy and Environment told Fox 5 of DC that there are more than 100 wild turkeys in the city but believed only one male was responsible for the attack.

The foul is thought to have crossed the state line by expanding the number of agencies on its trail, including DC’s energy department, Prince George’s County Park and Recreation Department., And the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Department told Gadget Clock there had been no reports of a scene since last week.