Wild Boars, Fast Internet and Kind Neighbors – Why Small Town France Has the Best of All Worlds

So-called mid-sized cities are the place of choice, with home prices rising an average of seven percent a year in these previously unremarkable and often counterfeit fashion locations as demand exceeds supply. Paris home prices fell slightly in the last quarter, and are rising more slowly in the greater Paris le-de-France region than anywhere else in the country, as the preferences of property hunters change in the post-COVID era. Goes.

Now there is, explained Jean-Marc Torolean, president of the National Federation of Real Estate (Fnaim). 20 minutes, ‘an apparent craze around human-sized dwellings and cities’ in the French property market.

As someone who works from home and who lives on the edge of a ‘human-sized dwelling’ in one of the more rural areas of the French provinces, I get fascinated.

it’s so far from year in Provence Ideally it is a 24-hour ambulance chase of the grand metropolis. But we enjoy most of the benefits of living somewhere big with few drawbacks of living and we are too close to wide-open countryside to see it out the window.

We have fine transport links including a cinema, theatres, sports venues, shopping opportunities, swimming pools, parks, baby goods, schools which are mostly good, an ice rink, free in-town buses, and an airport, Though it only handles very few domestic flights a day, and citizens share it with Paras.

Heck, we even have fiber internet connections and a few bistros that get an honorable mention in the Michelin guide.

Of course, the public transportation system isn’t as good as it is in the bigger cities, and we don’t get the biggest names performing here, nor the huge variety of restaurants or places to go for a night out, but these are the drawbacks with which I can stay

Basically, there are small and medium-sized cities in France. City ready 15 minutes The kind of Paris mayor and potential presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo dreams of. And it has more than just convenience.

We moved to south-west France in the late spring of 2009. Work took place at that time and we have lived in the same city ever since. We’ve worked from home since 2013, so we knew it worked before it was discovered by big business.

I have in the past occasionally pondered whether going somewhere like Toulouse, or at least getting closer, might be an idea worth pursuing. Now, after Covid, I believe it is not.

There are five of us – counting nine dogs and cats – living in a four-bed detached house with an appropriately sized garden on the edge of town. There is a forest behind us, and we are 500 meters from the river. I ride my bike regularly along the cycle path along the river to the joy of the next village.

We have a car that we try to use as little as possible, and have so much in reserve that it won’t be a total disaster if our hard-working washing machine suddenly and dramatically malfunctions. And we have what we laugh at Botanic Garden And every year they go out to develop at least something of their own. This rarely goes well – this year, blight ruined our tomato crop.

Our neighbors, two generations of proper French farmers, could have easily laughed at our weak self-indulgent efforts. But they are nothing short of patient and kind, answering our often tough questions and unknowingly giving us little tasty treats from our garden.

Our garden is back on his small holding. They – successfully – develop their own. They keep chickens, geese, goats and a sheep for the pleasure of our kids, who like to feed them whenever possible. Chickens and geese provide the eggs, which sometimes make their way over the fence and into a cake or two.

Of course, they also hunt. On more than one occasion, he has given us pieces of a wild boar or – once – leg of a wild sheep that would go down as one of the tastiest pieces of meat I have ever eaten.

And they know where oyster mushrooms hide. We’ve tried fodder for mushrooms, but – well – our local pharmacist thinks we have a death wish. No problem. Once or twice a year, we are given a tray of mushrooms picked that day from a secret place I wish I knew.

In turn, we make cakes using the eggs we give them and make jam from those blackberries that we actually manage to bait. And, when it dries up, our well is at their disposal to water their crops.

It also works.

There may be more to a city, but we can’t afford the majority of what we have – and, while I won’t miss the car, I’m sure the city’s ‘buzz’ Everything else we have to leave to find it will not be enough.

And so is the grace of the neighbors, which I will not leave for the world. And if Hidalgo makes its way into the cities within 15 minutes, it won’t be enough to put me away from it all.