Wild-card race marred by streaks, injury and virus
The beginning of September is often a good time to take stock of the six-month Major League Baseball regular season. Roster expansion. The playoffs are a month away. It’s crunchtime in the ensign race.
With the playoffs set to begin on October 5, the final four-and-a-half weeks of the regular season will be a mad dash to the finish line – at least in some races. In a handful of divisions, such as the American League East, AL Central and National League Central, first-place teams have massive leads (at least six and a half games as of Thursday). The most intrigue – by design, of course – lies in wild-card hunting, where the format has harkened back to a pre-pandemic form.
Between the division leaders and wild card contenders, 17 teams entered Friday’s action within five games of a playoff spot.
While each team faces unique challenges, the Boston Red Sox has the added complication of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Red Sox, who fell over the AL East in late July, have struggled to hold on to the wild-card spot. As of Wednesday afternoon, nine members of the organisation, most of them players, had tested positive for the virus, while some others were in quarantine as close contacts.
Tuesday’s 8-5 loss to the AL East-led Tampa Bay Rays was one of Boston’s lowest points of the season. Shortstop Xander Bogarts, the team’s best all-rounder, dropped a run-scoring single in the first innings, but was later out of the game as his test result also came back positive. Manager Alex Cora waved Bogarts back into the dugout after taking the field in the second innings.
“We have to keep going,” Cora told reporters. “They’re not going to stop the tournament for the Red Sox. We know that. So we have to figure it out, show up tomorrow, play good baseball, do it the next day.”
The team’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters before Wednesday’s game that the outbreak was “gut-wrenching,” that people had varying levels of symptoms and the Red Sox were optimistic that everyone would pull through without long-term concerns — “but Obviously we won’t know this for sure until everyone’s been through it.”
Bloom said a “majority” of the Red Sox who tested positive had received a vaccine. Still, despite Bloom’s team’s best efforts to educate their players, the Red Sox are one of seven teams that haven’t reached the 85 percent vaccination limit for key staff and players — established by MLB and players. single line. Union for loosening coronavirus restrictions.
“Everybody in this organization who hasn’t been vaccinated hurts me,” Bloom told reporters.
As the Red Sox tries to recover, and the rest of the teams prepare for what should be an exciting stretch run, the various wild-card battles offer up a lot of intrigue.
american league
According to postseason odds from FanGraphs, the Houston Astros (AL West), Chicago White Sox (Central) and Rays (East) all had at least 80 percent chances to win their divisions through Thursday.
Despite skidding recently, the Yankees saved their season in August with a 21-8 record, which included a 13-game winning streak. But that still isn’t enough to hold off Rez, the defending AL champion. So, for now, the Yankees are in the driver’s seat for the top AL wild-card spot, with a strong pitching led by Gerrit Cole (2.73 earned run average and 215 strikeouts) and one led by outfielder Aaron Judge (30 home runs). Thanks for the strong lineup. and .934 on-base plus slugging percentage).
The Red Sox were a game and a half behind the Yankees since Thursday and, despite their virus outbreak and some pitching troubles, they remained afloat. On their heels: the Oakland Athletics, who lost four and seven games in August to fall two games behind the Red Sox on Thursday.
Just behind the Athletics are the Seattle Mariners, who may be the most surprising playoff contenders in baseball. They have the longest playoff drought among the four major North American sports leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001. The Mariners remain in the mix for a wild-card spot, thanks to contributions from, among others, their longtime third baseman, Kyle Seeger (15 home runs in the second half), and 28-16 in a one-run game until Thursday. Because of the record.
The Toronto Blue Jays, which arrived in the extended postseason last year as one of the most exciting youth teams in baseball, may be in charge late. With a lineup led by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and second baseman Marcus Semien, the Blue Jays are one of the most powerful offenses in baseball. His run differential – less than the number of runs allowed, which often serves as an indicator of a team’s overall quality – was the fourth best in the AL since Thursday.
national league
According to FanGraph’s postseason odds, the fixed division race is at NL Central, where the Milwaukee Brewers have a nearly 100 percent chance of winning by Thursday. The East (with the Atlanta Braves leading) and the West (where the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are tied) are more embroiled.
The two best teams in the NL in terms of records and run differentials are in the same division: the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers. However, only one division can win, and the other will instead cut their season down to a win-or-go-home wild-card game against a team with a lower regular-season record.
After leading the division in five games in mid-August, the Giants lost their grip on it this week and were tied for the lead ahead of a three-match series with Los Angeles on Friday, which balances the balance between the teams. Could swing heavily. in division.
The Giants, who are dealing with a smaller virus outbreak than the Red Sox, and have reached the 85 percent vaccination limit, were 19-9 in August – good, but not good enough to stop the streaking Dodgers, who were 21-6. . Since the All-Star break, Dodgers All-Star starter, Walker Buehler, leads the major leagues with a 1.46 ERA
After roughly April and May, the Reds have slowly climbed up the standings in the second wild-card spot. They have been driven by the pitching of first baseman Joy Votto (17 home runs in the second half, tied for most in MLB) and Wade Miley, who has been one of the best starters in baseball by some advanced metrics. this session.
After those teams, it gets messy: Through Thursday, four teams were within five games of the Reds for the second wild-card spot — the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, in that order.
The Padres, who rose to first place in the highly competitive NL West in late May but faded away in July and August, are fighting to reclaim a playoff spot. The Phillies have grown their division and wild-card race with the help of outfielder Bryce Harper, who overtook Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Guerrero as the major league leader in Ops (1.014) starting Thursday.
Half a game behind the Phillies were the Cardinals, who, over a two-week period in June, fell from first to fourth in the NL Central, and have been trying to make it up ever since. Once first place in the NL East, the Mets were overtaken by the Braves and Phillies in August, and there has been a mess on and off the field.
#Wildcard #race #marred #streaks #injury #virus
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.