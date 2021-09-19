Wild-card race marred by streaks, injury and virus

The beginning of September is often a good time to take stock of the six-month Major League Baseball regular season. Roster expansion. The playoffs are a month away. It’s crunchtime in the ensign race.

With the playoffs set to begin on October 5, the final four-and-a-half weeks of the regular season will be a mad dash to the finish line – at least in some races. In a handful of divisions, such as the American League East, AL Central and National League Central, first-place teams have massive leads (at least six and a half games as of Thursday). The most intrigue – by design, of course – lies in wild-card hunting, where the format has harkened back to a pre-pandemic form.

Between the division leaders and wild card contenders, 17 teams entered Friday’s action within five games of a playoff spot.

While each team faces unique challenges, the Boston Red Sox has the added complication of the coronavirus outbreak.