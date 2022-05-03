Wild fox wreaks havoc at Smithsonian National Zoo, leaving 25 flamingos, 1 duck dead



A wild fox has killed 25 American flamingos and a North Pintail duck at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., zoo officials said Tuesday.

Staff at the Bird House at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute discovered the dead birds and found the fox in an outdoor flamingo yard after arriving Monday morning, the zoo said in a news release. Three more flamingos are being treated for injuries.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and for those who care for our animals,” said Brandi Smith, director of the Zoo’s John and Adrian Mars. “The barrier that we have passed inspection and has been used by other recognized zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the welfare of the remaining flocks and strengthening our habitat.”

According to zoo officials, the remaining flamingos of the flock were relocated inside their barn and the ducks were relocated to a covered and safe outdoor area.

Staff regularly visit the exhibits for integrity issues more than once a day and last check out the outdoor yards around the birdhouse at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the zoo said.

A subsequent inspection revealed a new softball-shaped hole in the heavy-duty metal mesh surrounding the outdoor yard.

In response, the zoo has taken several steps, including strengthening the metal nets around the yard, installing live traps to catch predators in the outdoor yard, and adding digital cameras with infrared sensors triggered by movement to record overnight activity.

The zoo is actively investigating the incident.

Prior to the fox attack, flocks of 74 flamingos lived primarily outside in a 9,750-square-yard yard with a heated pool and barn. The Bird House area is currently undergoing renovations and is closed to the public.

Both the American Flamingo and the Northern Pintail duck are listed as the least endangered species of the Red List of Threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.