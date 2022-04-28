‘Wild Travels’ host suffers head injuries after being robbed on Chicago train



The host of a television travel series was hijacked and attacked while boarding a Chicago train line Monday night as the city’s transit system continues to experience a spate of violent incidents in recent weeks.

Will Klinger was at the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line around 8:30 pm when he was in a mostly empty car when he went to visit a friend, he told the Chicago Tribune. He said he was on his phone when a woman snatched the device when the train entered Addison Street station near Wrigley Field and ran out the door.

“It was a complete surprise when I suddenly saw someone snatch my phone from my hand and get out of the car,” Klinger told the newspaper. “I probably accidentally came out the door behind them, chased after them to try to get my phone back. And the last thing I remember was falling, and I don’t even remember landing.”

He said he remembers being surrounded by paramedics inside the emergency room. The fall left him with some bleeding in his brain, an injury, four stitches on his forehead and a swollen arm.

“So the lesson is, I guess, A: Don’t take your phone out at ‘L,’ at night, and B: If you have your phone stolen, don’t chase after those who have stolen it because I paid fairly.” Fat prices, “he said.

Klinger, 64, has reached out to host "Wild Travels" on PBS, which celebrates America's off-beaten path. He previously hosted "Wild Chicago," the same foundation for America's third-most populous city for 11 years.

The Chicago Police Department as well as the CTA.

The attack on Klinger was the second attack on a pair of Red Line stations in 24 hours. Another stabbed a man during an armed robbery.

“It’s scary right now in the CTA, apparently,” Clinger told WBBM-TV.