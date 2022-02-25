Wild, Wild West: Seattle, Colorado, LAFC are the favorites



For all the stars on the MLS Western Conference squad, the best team in the West a season ago lacked some of that star power.

The Colorado Rapids were a wonderful top team in the West under coach Robin Fraser last year. And they look like they could repeat their performance this season.

The Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FCOs are likely to be at the top, although the Nashville conference adds another talented team capable of competing.

The rest of the West seems to be in question. Is LA Galaxy ready for coach Greg Vanny’s second season run? Could ownership stability help Real Salt Lake after a stunning run in last year’s Western Conference final? Is Portland one step behind after losing the MLS Cup final?

Upstairs

No team in the league can have a better starting lineup than Seattle. Whether it’s Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Christian Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, or Stefan Frey, Seattle’s list is loaded.

The Sounders also seem to be embracing the expectation that they should be a Western Conference class and possibly a league.

“We have a good team, a very good team on paper,” said coach Brian Schmetzer. “It gives us the best chance to do well in the Champions League, to do well in the league and to end the year on a high note in another MLS Cup final.”

The LAFC is still trying to rediscover the chemistry that existed in 2019 when it was one of the best teams to see in the league. They still have Carlos Vela and MLS newcomer Christian Arango of the year and have made three big offseason moves with midfielder Kelin Acosta from Colorado, left back Ryan Hollingshead from FC Dallas and goalkeeper Maxim Krapeu from Vancouver.

“I think it’s a little early to talk about where we are, where we’ll end up at the end of the season,” said new LAFC coach Steve Cherundlo. “For me, whenever I lead a team or team, the most important thing is to maximize our potential and we have a lot of potential.”

The Rapids are far from glamorous and do not have a designated player on their list. Losing Acosta could hurt in the short term, but the rest of Colorado’s lineup is tough, led by Mark-Anthony Kayer, and Fraser has built the team of his choice. Only Seattle allowed fewer goals between Western Conference teams last season.

“Defending is a big part of it because no matter what the competition is, if you defend well, you can keep yourself in the game,” Fraser said.

Music City

The Nashville expansion moved to the Western Conference by adding Charlotte, which gives the already loaded conference another strong club. Nashville finished third earlier last season and reached the semifinals of the conference before losing to Philadelphia.

Nashville will play the first eight games of its season on the road when its new soccer-specific stadium is completed. Its first home game will be against Philadelphia on May 1 at the 30,000-seat stadium.

Nashville may have Dark Horse MVP candidate Haney Mukhtar.

Rolling wood?

Not much has been right for Portland since the Timbers lost in last year’s MLS Cup final at home. Club legend Diego Valerie returns to his childhood club in Argentina for one final season. Goalkeeper Steve Clark Bold for Houston. Sebastian Blanco has been signed as a nominee for two seasons but is concerned about his knee health. And there are problems off the field that have caused Andy Polo to be released.

Portland will be in the debate for a playoff berth but it has been a boom for the franchise.

Stability is needed

Starting with the last-second miracle of going to the playoffs last season, it was an exciting few months for Real Salt Lake. RSL beat Seattle and Sporting Kansas City to reach the Western Conference finals. This persuaded Pablo Mastroeni to remain as permanent head coach. And its ownership story eventually led to the capture of the franchise by David Blitzer and the Smith Entertainment Group, which also owns the Utah Jazz.

To see

Albert Rusnak signed as a nominee in Seattle. With Ricardo Pepi moving to Europe, Jesus Ferreira should have a wider role for FC Dallas. Colombian midfielder Jojan Valencia should be immediately encouraged by Austin FC’s second season. Brazilian Douglas Costa has brought the LA Galaxy and more opportunities should be created for Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Predicted playoff team

Colorado, Seattle, LAFC, Nashville, Sporting Kansas City, LA Galaxy, Portland.