Wildfire fighting all-terrain prototype arrives in the North Okanagan



It might be the newest software accessible to combat wildfires in troublesome terrain. A last prototype of an all-terrain car and water carrying machine stopped in the North Okanagan on Saturday for an illustration.

This was considered one of a number of stops that the car has made throughout North America.

This kind of monitor car is already in use by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Canadian Military. Engineers at a Canadian-based firm, UTV Worldwide consider these monitor automobiles might be very helpful for fighting wildfires in troublesome terrain.

“I partnered up with a marketing consultant. Seems as a substitute of simply him being a firefighter for 25 years he was truly constructing hearth vans for 20,” stated UTV Worldwide engineer Erik Paldy.

That former firefighter and fire-engine designer is Kelowna-based Tony Jumeau, who was desirous to step in to assist design the distinctive machine.

“Certainly one of the issues that I noticed personally was plenty of vans getting caught in gentle floor sort areas. I knew there was positively a house for monitor automobiles,” stated Jumeau.

The ATV has a number of distinctive options, together with how it’s powered.

“It’s a diesel engine made right into a generator. That generator expenses a battery and that’s what we use for sending the energy to the electrical motors in every monitor system,” stated Paldy.

Based on engineers, the electrical motors give the car the torque it must climb steep hills.

















Past that, it’s outfitted with a myriad of firefighting instruments together with an virtually 7,600 litre water tank and its personal suppression system.

“It’s an ultra-high strain, we use as much as 1500 psi and we are able to truly use it for slicing root methods and getting proper into these areas which might be very arduous to get,” stated Jumeau.

Tony Clayton, Lumby and District Hearth Division chief stated he sees worth in the new expertise and that these automobiles might be used wherever in British Columbia.

The estimated worth of the machines is $900,000.