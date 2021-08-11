Wildfires in Algeria Kill More Than 60 People

Forest fires in the forested mountains of northern Algeria have killed at least 65 people since Monday, according to Algerian state media, the latest fires to break out around the Mediterranean in an intense heat wave that has also helped start deadly fires in Greece and Turkey.

Although the military has been deployed to help fight the fires, local media have reported that at least 86 fires have yet to be brought under control in 17 different provinces across the country. The death toll as of Wednesday was up from 42 soldiers and civilians on Tuesday. Among the dead are 28 soldiers involved in fighting the fires.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced three days of national mourning for the dead. Algerian media broadcast images of a surge of solidarity with the affected regions, showing crowds of citizens flocking to towns where fires had broken out to offer aid.

The government said Tuesday, without showing any evidence, that the fires were the work of arsonists, and authorities said they had arrested and questioned three people in connection with the fires in towns including Medea and Annaba.