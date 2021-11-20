Thousands of adult giant sequoias have been killed or fatally injured in three wildfires in California in the past 15 months, accounting for about 13 to 19 percent of the world’s giant tree population, officials said Friday.

The National Park Service estimates that two fires in September, sparked by light storms, killed 2,261 to 3,637 adult monster Sequoias – or 3 to 5 percent of the adult monster Sequoia population, or burned them so severely. He is expected to die in five years. The adult giant sequoia is more than four feet in diameter.

The giant Sequoia, found on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada in California, can live thousands of years on the path to dwarfing almost everything around them. These trees include the prestigious National Treasure, like the General Sherman Tree, which is considered to be the largest tree in the world, with a base 36 feet in diameter and 275 feet high.

Parks, the superintendent of Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon Nationals, said in an interview Friday night that the 150-year-old fire has been extinguished and the increasing drought caused by climate change has produced unnaturally dense forests.