Wildfires in California Killed Thousands of Giant Sequoias
Thousands of adult giant sequoias have been killed or fatally injured in three wildfires in California in the past 15 months, accounting for about 13 to 19 percent of the world’s giant tree population, officials said Friday.
The National Park Service estimates that two fires in September, sparked by light storms, killed 2,261 to 3,637 adult monster Sequoias – or 3 to 5 percent of the adult monster Sequoia population, or burned them so severely. He is expected to die in five years. The adult giant sequoia is more than four feet in diameter.
The giant Sequoia, found on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada in California, can live thousands of years on the path to dwarfing almost everything around them. These trees include the prestigious National Treasure, like the General Sherman Tree, which is considered to be the largest tree in the world, with a base 36 feet in diameter and 275 feet high.
Parks, the superintendent of Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon Nationals, said in an interview Friday night that the 150-year-old fire has been extinguished and the increasing drought caused by climate change has produced unnaturally dense forests.
“This is an act of catastrophic fire that threatens our Sequoia groves, the health of our forests and our communities at the same time,” he said. The death toll in Sequoia is unprecedented, he said.
The KNP complex, one of the September fires, burned mostly in Sequoia and King’s Canyon national parks. The second, a hurricane, burned in the Sequoia National Forest, the National Park Service said.
The fort fire, which started in August 2020, destroyed between 7,500 and 10,600 large sequoias, park officials said, representing an estimated 10 to 14 percent of the total population of Sierra Nevada.
Sequoias evolved to survive the fire, and even to thrive. But the ever-increasing intensity of fires in California has become too much for them.
Experts say most of the fires that have plagued Sequoia for centuries were of low quality. Thick bark and sky-high crowns protect trees from serious damage. The heat of the flames helped them to reproduce by removing seeds from their cones.
But now, California’s Sequoia Groves are facing the effects of fire suppression that has made forests dense with flammable vegetation. Drought and rising temperatures have led to the death of other plants and their conversion to kinding.
Between 2015 and 2020, two-thirds of the giant Sequoia groves across the Sierra Nevada burned to the ground, compared to a quarter of the last century, according to the National Park Service.
This year’s latest wildfire has reduced tree deaths due to firefighters’ emergency response, said Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science at Sequoia and King’s Canyon Parks. These include backfiring operations, cutting down and thinning certain trees, and incorporating some Sequoias into protective coverings, such as General Sherman.
“While these damages are not as severe and large as the Castle fire, they are still significant, durable and out of range of the effects of the historic fire on the great Sequoia,” he said. Brigham told a news conference Friday.
“Climate change is a driving force in what we see, and we cannot tackle it on our own,” she said.
Fires in low-intensity burning areas can have some beneficial effects, including fuel loss, small roof openings, ideal for regeneration, waste removal and ash generation – ideal conditions for sequoia plants, the Park Service said.
