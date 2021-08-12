Wildfires in Greece: After a Long Battle, Firefighters Contain Blazes

ATHENS – After 10 days of fighting fires across the country, firefighters in Greece managed to contain some on Thursday, though a thunderstorm was a mixed blessing: rain put out some of the smoldering fires but lightning in sparked new ones.

Vasilis Vathrakoyiannis, spokesman for the fire department, said in the morning that things were much better in Evia, the second largest island in the country, which bore the brunt of the fires, and Arcadia is a region in the south of the country. . “But lightning created new small fronts,” Vathrakoyiannis said, adding that additional firefighting forces had been sent to fight the new fires. In the afternoon, however, a few fires rekindled in Arcadia.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that sweeping changes were needed to prevent and respond to the “mega” type forest fires that have raged across many parts of Europe this summer amid record-breaking heat waves.

“The climate crisis is here,” Mitsotakis said at a press conference, adding that “everything has to change”, citing energy policy, public services and the way people treat the environment.