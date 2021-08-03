Wildfires in Greece Force Thousands to Evacuate

ATHENS – Greek firefighters were working to put out a blaze that broke out in a forest north of Athens on Wednesday, burning dozens of homes and burning large swathes of land to ashes, with similar efforts in courses to extinguish forest fires in the southern Peloponnesian Peninsula and other parts of the country.

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes on Tuesday after a major forest fire ravaged the area north of Athens, spreading to several settlements. Many other people were rescued by firefighters after being stranded in their homes. Residents fled by car, motorbike and even on foot, as dozens of horses were released from an area riding club and were seen roaming the local streets.

The government said it would provide hotel accommodation to local residents unable to return home for as long as needed.