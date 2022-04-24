Wildfires merge in New Mexico, threatening rural villages



Maggie Mulligan said her dogs can panic when she and her husband pack them up, leave the horses behind, and escape the raging fires raging towards their home in northeastern New Mexico.

“We don’t know what will happen next,” he said. “We don’t know if we can get back on the horses.”

Mulligan and her husband, Bill Gombas, 67, were among the residents who packed and evacuated their homes early Friday before the onslaught of westerly western fires fueled by dry conditions and strong winds.

More than a dozen major wildfires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, destroying dozens of homes and burning more than 174 square miles (451 square kilometers) as of Saturday.

The winds that blew Friday in northern New Mexico remained a concern as two wildfires quadrupled to 66 square miles (171 square kilometers) combined in mountains and grasslands northwest of Las Vegas.

The combined fire burned some structures but no figures were available, said Fire Information Officer Mike Johnson. “They were able to save some structures and we know we lost other structures that we couldn’t save.”

Jesus Romero, assistant county manager for San Miguel County, said dust clouds and smoke billowed into the air, obscuring the sky near the fire. “Spring brings all the ugliness to New Mexico – that’s what they’re doing.”

Romero said approximately 500 San Miguel homes were in rural Mora and San Miguel counties that are subject to evacuation orders or warning notices.

Elsewhere in the region, the fire danger in the Denver area on Friday was the highest in a decade, according to the National Weather Service, due to unseasonable temperatures combined with strong winds and extremely dry conditions in the 80s.

In Arizona, a flagstaff-area fire engulfed 30 homes and countless other buildings when flames flew through rural neighborhoods Tuesday.

Dick Fleisman, a fire information officer, said workers worked Saturday to control the blaze on rural slopes near mountain slopes or burned-out areas Tuesday due to a change in winds. “It makes us a little worried.”

In northern New Mexico, wind gusts of 75 miles (120 km / h) on Friday, dusting the valley in Rio Grande and pushing flames through the Mount Sangre de Cristo in the north.

About 50 miles (80 km) east of Santa Fe, a wall of smoke stretched from the desert to the northeast, where law enforcers suddenly told herdsmen and other villagers to leave.

Mulligan, a 68-year-old dog breeder in Ledox, called his dog Liam “a nervous rake” when a sheriff came to their home on Friday afternoon and told them to leave.

They packed nine dogs and five puppies in an SUV and an old blue Cadillac. They considered taking the horses down to the local fairgrounds, but they decided that it was more likely to be on fire and burn like their home.

“They have water in their pastures, and hay. So we’ll see what happens,” Mulligan said.

Lena Atencio and her husband, whose family has lived in the nearby Rosiada area for five generations, fled as soon as the winds began to blow on Friday. He said most people take the threat seriously.

“As a community, as a whole, everyone is pulling together to support each other and take care of the things we need now. And then, it’s in God’s hands,” he said, shouting in the wind miles away in the Las Vegas, New Mexico community where refugees Gathering.

The crew fought a fire in New Mexico to remove some of the evictions

Areas were ordered to be evacuated on Saturday due to another still-growing fire in northern New Mexico, including the Philmont Scout Ranch. Meanwhile, the nearby town of Simran remains on notice for possible eviction, according to Colfax County officials.

The Scout Ranch, owned and operated by American Boy Scouts, attracts thousands of summer visitors, but officials say there were no scouts on the property and staff were evacuated earlier due to low air quality.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Luzan Grisham has signed an emergency declaration for four counties for the fire.

Near the Flagstaff-Area fire, Kelly Morgan was among the neighbors who were on the edge of the eviction zone who did not leave. She and her husband have lived through the fires before, she said, and they are ready if the wind blows and flames run toward the house they moved to three years ago.

“Unfortunately, this is nothing new to us … but I hate to see the way people are affected at the moment,” he said. “It’s sad. It’s a very sad time. But as a community, we really came together.”