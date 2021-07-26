Wildfires Ravage Italy’s Sardinia Region in ‘a Disaster Without Precedent’
Around 1,000 residents and tourists were evacuated from areas in western Sardinia that were ravaged by forest fires over the weekend, with forests, pastures and villages on the Italian island engulfed by flames.
“It is an unprecedented disaster,” the region’s governor Christian Solinas said on Sunday, invoking a state of emergency.
No deaths or injuries were reported, Italian authorities said. But the fires were still raging on Monday, when four firefighting planes from France and Greece joined the Italian firefighter’s air fleet to help contain the blaze.
Since Saturday morning, when forest fires broke out near a forest near the village of Bonacardo, at least 50,000 acres of land were set on fire. Hundreds of sheep, goats, cows and pigs have died after being trapped in farm barns on the way to the fires, despite efforts by rescuers to save them.
On Sunday evening, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed his “full solidarity” with those affected by the fires and offered his support to the firefighters working around the clock.
Images recorded by Italian firefighters showed a thick layer of smoke engulfing residential buildings, warehouses and barns, and flames burning just behind beachside villas in the town of Porto Alabe, a popular tourist spot, in more than 40 km north of the origin of the fires. .
The flames passed through acres of cork oak and holm oak forests native to the region. A thousand-year-old olive tree that was the symbol of the hilltop village of Cuglieri was destroyed by fire.
“This morning the trunk was still burning,” Maria Giovanna Campus, a retired local archaeologist, wrote on Facebook, posting the images of the dead tree, its trunk charred by fire and its branches hanging from the ground.
“We had proudly signaled its presence to tourists, but ended up neglecting it and leaving it to the flames,” she said, adding that “cleaning the surroundings would have been enough to protect and preserve it”.
The cause of the fires was not yet clear.
But experts said to prevent forest fires, forests and pastures need to be kept clean and buffer zones created. In affected areas of Sardinia and elsewhere in Italy, abandoned land is often not properly maintained, which can help the fire spread, they said.
Extreme weather conditions
Forest fires are common in Sardinia’s dry Mediterranean environment in the summer, especially when warm southwest winds blow on days when temperatures reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit, as has been the case in recent days.
“These are extraordinary fires for the scale, but also ordinary for the season and the speed, unfortunately,” said Gianfilippo Micillo, head of the forest fire coordination service of the Italian fire brigade. “Summer is blazing in Sardinia with so much dry vegetation, strong winds and high temperatures occur every year. These fires create their own microclimate and spread very quickly.
Mr Micillo said Italy is experiencing an increase in forest fires this year, as happens every four or five years, when low bushes and brush grows enough in deserted areas to fuel an accidentally ignited spark or intentionally by human activity.
Italy recorded nearly 13,000 more fires than last year, mostly in the southern regions of Puglia, Calabria and Sicily, firefighters said.
Mr Micillo also said that until 10 years ago fires took place in alpine regions in winter and in central and southern Italy during summer. Now the forest fires have spread over time and across the area, as temperatures stay higher until October and vegetation dries out.
“And these new phenomena are linked to climate change,” said Mr Micillo, “because Italy is, without a doubt, getting hotter and hotter.”
Climate change-related fires devastated parts of the western United States and Canada this summer, as extreme heat and drought caused vegetation to dry out.
