Wildfires ravage the Italian island of Sardinia in ‘a disaster without precedent.’

Around 1,000 residents and tourists were evacuated from areas in western Sardinia that were ravaged by forest fires over the weekend, with forests, pastures and villages on the Italian island engulfed by flames.

“It is an unprecedented disaster,” the region’s governor Christian Solinas said on Sunday, invoking a state of emergency.

No deaths or injuries were reported, Italian authorities said. But the fires were still raging on Monday, when four firefighting planes from France and Greece joined the Italian firefighter’s air fleet to help control the blazes.

Since Saturday morning, when wildfires broke out near a forest near the village of Bonacardo, at least 50,000 acres of land have caught fire. Hundreds of sheep, goats, cows and pigs have died after being trapped in farm barns on the way to the fires, despite efforts by rescuers to save them.