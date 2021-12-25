Will agriculture laws come in a new form? Agriculture Minister said, have taken a step back, then will move forward

Tomar said that despite the repeal of three agricultural laws, the government was not disappointed. “We have taken a step back but will move forward,” he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that there is still a great lack of private investment in the agriculture sector in the country. Agriculture Minister Tomar said that the government had brought the Agriculture Act but some people did not like it. Addressing a program, Tomar said that it (Agriculture Reform Act) was a big reform after seventy years of independence which was progressing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. But even after the repeal of these laws, the government is not disappointed. Tomar said, “We have taken a step back but will move forward again.”

Narendra Singh Tomar was addressing at the inauguration of agro-industry exhibition ‘Agrovision’. During this, he said, “Farmer is the backbone of the country, if the backbone is strong then surely the country will be strong.” He said that there is a need for huge investment in the agriculture sector.

The Agriculture Minister said that private investment came to other sectors, which created employment opportunities and increased the contribution of these industries to the GDP. He claimed that the current investment in this sector benefits the traders and not the farmers. Apart from Agriculture Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present in this program.

Earlier, on the repeal of three agricultural laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that the Government of India had brought the Agricultural Reform Act for the betterment of farmers. He had said that the government had discussed these laws with the agitating farmer organizations with full sensitivity, but we are sad that we were not successful in explaining the benefits of the agricultural reform law.

Let us inform that on November 19, while addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the withdrawal of three agricultural laws (now repealed). At the same time, he had said that he regretted that he could not explain the benefits of this law to some farmers. At the same time, after the repeal of these laws, the farmers had decided to suspend the agitation which lasted for more than a year.