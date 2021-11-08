Will be able to ride Ola Electric Scooter from next week? Know what the CEO of the company gave

The S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively. Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings for its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours.

Ola Head and Co-Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Sunday shared important details about the electric scooter testing drive and the much-awaited delivery of the Ola e-scooter. In a Twitter post, Bhavish also shared a video of him doing stunts with Ola’s electric scooter. While sharing the video, Ola Electric CEO wrote, “Having fun with the scooter. Giving further information, he wrote that the Ola e-scooter can be ride from next week and the first delivery will be done soon after.

Ola has not yet revealed any specific date for the start of deliveries of the scooter. Ola Electric started the booking process for the sale of its electric scooter S1 in September. The electric scooter comes in two variants, Ola S1 and S1 Pro. Its pre-booking will be done soon, which will be done through the company’s website.

The S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively. Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings for its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. However, the company has not disclosed how many orders it has received so far.

Read also: VI and airtel’s great recharge plan in less than 400 rupees, get plenty of data every day with free calling

The company has informed that soon the company will increase the production from 10 lakhs to 20 lakhs. When fully completed, Ola Electric had claimed that its plant would have an annual capacity of 10 million units, “which is 15 per cent of the world’s total two-wheeler production”.