Will be launched in India on this day, know full details of expected features and specifications

At the New Car Launch, know the complete details of the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus GT and who will compete with this sedan, know the complete details.

Automobile maker Volkswagen is about to launch a new car in the domestic market of India on March 8, which is a sedan car and the company has named it Volkswagen Virtus.

Amidst the ongoing discussions about this car, the company has confirmed that the company will launch this sedan with the same name, for which the company has also released a teacher of this car.

In this teacher released by the company, a lot of information about the design and exterior of Volkswagen Virtus is found.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, according to media reports, the company can launch this car with 1.5 liter naturally aspirated engine and 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine and with this engine 5 speed standard manual and 5 speed AMT transmission. can be given.

According to media reports, the company has built this premium sedan on the MQB-A0-IN platform on which the company has built its previous three cars Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushak and Volkswagen Taigun.

According to reports, the company is going to give big boot space and big cabin space in addition to hi-tech features and specifications in this sedan car.

Talking about the features, according to media reports, the company will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, one touch open sunroof, digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, car connected technology, automatic climate control, in this sedan. It can offer features like cruise control, rear and front parking sensors.

Talking about its safety features, according to reports, it can offer features like six airbags, speed alarm, ISO fixed child seat anchor, seat belt reminder, anti-lock braking system, EBD.

After its launch in India, this sedan is expected to compete directly with Honda, City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz.

Talking about the price, after looking at its features and specifications, according to experts, the company can launch this premium sedan car with an initial price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).