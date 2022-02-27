Auto

Will be launched in India on this day, know full details of expected features and specifications

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Will be launched in India on this day, know full details of expected features and specifications
Written by admin
Will be launched in India on this day, know full details of expected features and specifications

Will be launched in India on this day, know full details of expected features and specifications

Will be launched in India on this day, know full details of expected features and specifications

At the New Car Launch, know the complete details of the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus GT and who will compete with this sedan, know the complete details.

Automobile maker Volkswagen is about to launch a new car in the domestic market of India on March 8, which is a sedan car and the company has named it Volkswagen Virtus.

Amidst the ongoing discussions about this car, the company has confirmed that the company will launch this sedan with the same name, for which the company has also released a teacher of this car.

In this teacher released by the company, a lot of information about the design and exterior of Volkswagen Virtus is found.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, according to media reports, the company can launch this car with 1.5 liter naturally aspirated engine and 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine and with this engine 5 speed standard manual and 5 speed AMT transmission. can be given.

According to media reports, the company has built this premium sedan on the MQB-A0-IN platform on which the company has built its previous three cars Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushak and Volkswagen Taigun.

According to reports, the company is going to give big boot space and big cabin space in addition to hi-tech features and specifications in this sedan car.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

READ Also  Which sports bike will give long mileage with style at a low price, read report

Talking about the features, according to media reports, the company will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, one touch open sunroof, digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, car connected technology, automatic climate control, in this sedan. It can offer features like cruise control, rear and front parking sensors.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about its safety features, according to reports, it can offer features like six airbags, speed alarm, ISO fixed child seat anchor, seat belt reminder, anti-lock braking system, EBD.

After its launch in India, this sedan is expected to compete directly with Honda, City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz.

Talking about the price, after looking at its features and specifications, according to experts, the company can launch this premium sedan car with an initial price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).


#launched #India #day #full #details #expected #features #specifications

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  You can buy this sporty design electric bike by paying just Rs 999, which gives a range of 180 km in a single charge

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment